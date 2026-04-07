Fernando Mendoza Sets Clear Mission in New Role Before NFL Draft

The 2026 NFL Draft is on April 23, and there's very little question about who will get selected by the Las Vegas Raders with the No. 1 pick.

Former Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza separated himself from his peers during the 2025-26 NCAA season. He won the Heisman Trophy, led the Hoosiers to a national championship, and proved to the football community that he's arguably the best player in this year's draft class (certainly among quarterbacks).

Fernando Mendoza participates in Indiana University's Pro Day | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

As a result, it seems guaranteed that Mendoza will be taking his talents to Las Vegas once they select him with that first pick in the NFL Draft.

Mendoza hasn't become notorious just for what he has accomplished on the court. His penchant for the business world has become a hilarious aspect of Mendoza's legacy. An example of this is when he said, "Not having social media [is important for me]. I only have LinkedIn and YouTube on my phone right now. It has really helped put things into perspective," when speaking with media during the College Football Playoff media day back in January.

Indiana quarterback Fernando Mendoza (QB11) poses with former Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza's 'Career Update' Turns Heads Before NFL Draft

Mendoza's affinity for LinkedIn creates some unique marketing opportunities. This was conveyed with an April 7 LinkedIn post that Mendoza made.

"Today is my first day at U.S. Bank! I'm proud to announce I've accepted a position as Chief Financial Playmaker. My mission in this role is clear: To ensure the financial wellbeing of athletes and their families for generations to come. Let’s flippin’ go. #NewRole #CareerUpdate," the post was captioned.

Indiana's Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles on the podium | Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

In the actual video, Mendoza is wearing a suit and seated at a table, where he said, "I'm excited to be joining U.S. Bank as the Chief Financial Playmaker. It's the perfect role for me, as it brings together two things I'm passionate about: football and financial empowerment. I'm helping shape the bank's customized financial program built exclusively for NFL players.

"I'm hyped to share not just what I know, but also to learn from the guys in the league, and the incredible team at U.S. Bank. Congrats to U.S. Bank on its partnership with the NFL, as a new Official Bank and Wealth Management sponsor. Big things ahead, let's get to work!" Mendoza concluded.

It's hard to imagine a football player who is better suited for a partnership like this, which is a big reason why Mendoza has endeared himself to so many NFL fans even before his professional career has begun.