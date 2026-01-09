Fernando Mendoza embraces full nerd mode with bold claim before Indiana vs Oregon

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback and 2025 Heisman Trophy Award winner Fernando Mendoza has the biggest game of his life on January 9, when he faces the Oregon Ducks in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.

Mendoza has already had a miraculous season with his No. 1-ranked Indiana squad, but most would agree that it wouldn't be complete without a national championship.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) holds the trophyThursday, Jan. 1, 2026, after defeating Alabama Crimson Tide in the 112th annual Rose Bowl game in Pasadena. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Mendoza is expected to be the top quarterback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft and likely has a long professional football career ahead of him.

But even if Mendoza wasn't great on the football field, his would probably be destined for success in another field, as he's currently studying Business Administration at Indiana’s Kelley School of Business after graduating from UC Berkeley in three years.

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) passes against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the first half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Fernando Mendoza's bold pregame statement shows he's a proud nerd at heart

Mendoza manages to get laughs when interacting with the media because of his tame, business-oriented personality.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) answers questions Wednesday, Jan. 7, 2026, during media day ahead of the College football play off Peach Bowl game against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

A great example of this came during the College Football Playoff media day, when he said, "Not having social media [is important for me]. I only have LinkedIn and YouTube on my phone right now. It has really helped put things into perspective."

"So, I'm not online, reading, 'Oh, Fernando is great, Fernando sucks.' I'm listening to my quarterbacks coach, Chandler Whitmer, says, and thinks," Mendoza added, per an Instagram post from @elitecollegefootball.

A glance at Mendoza's LinkedIn account shows that he takes his page seriously there, and is always quick to include highlights about how success on and off the field.

Ultimately, being a nerd is beneficial for playing quarterback, given how analytical and process-oriented succeeding at the position requires. And Mendoza is proof that leaning into one's nerdy tendencies can manifest in a ton of success.

Indiana Hoosiers quarterback Fernando Mendoza (15) smiles for a photo Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025, during Media Day interviews ahead of the Rose Bowl game against Alabama Crimson Tide at the Sheraton Grand Los Angeles. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

