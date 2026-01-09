Fernando Mendoza embraces full nerd mode with bold claim before Indiana vs Oregon
Indiana Hoosiers quarterback and 2025 Heisman Trophy Award winner Fernando Mendoza has the biggest game of his life on January 9, when he faces the Oregon Ducks in the College Football Playoff Semifinals.
Mendoza has already had a miraculous season with his No. 1-ranked Indiana squad, but most would agree that it wouldn't be complete without a national championship.
RELATED: Fernando Mendoza's mom shares heartbreaking MS details on Heisman Trophy night
Mendoza is expected to be the top quarterback selected in the 2026 NFL Draft and likely has a long professional football career ahead of him.
But even if Mendoza wasn't great on the football field, his would probably be destined for success in another field, as he's currently studying Business Administration at Indiana’s Kelley School of Business after graduating from UC Berkeley in three years.
RELATED: Carson Beck’s sister Kylie turns heads in bodysuit stunner for Miami vs. Ole Miss CFP
Fernando Mendoza's bold pregame statement shows he's a proud nerd at heart
Mendoza manages to get laughs when interacting with the media because of his tame, business-oriented personality.
RELATED: Nikki Bella shows more Cooper DeJean Eagles love at Miami’s big CFP win
A great example of this came during the College Football Playoff media day, when he said, "Not having social media [is important for me]. I only have LinkedIn and YouTube on my phone right now. It has really helped put things into perspective."
"So, I'm not online, reading, 'Oh, Fernando is great, Fernando sucks.' I'm listening to my quarterbacks coach, Chandler Whitmer, says, and thinks," Mendoza added, per an Instagram post from @elitecollegefootball.
A glance at Mendoza's LinkedIn account shows that he takes his page seriously there, and is always quick to include highlights about how success on and off the field.
Ultimately, being a nerd is beneficial for playing quarterback, given how analytical and process-oriented succeeding at the position requires. And Mendoza is proof that leaning into one's nerdy tendencies can manifest in a ton of success.
— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —
Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama
Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z
Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair
WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out
Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party
Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.