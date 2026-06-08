Flavio Cobolli's Girlfriend Matilde Galli Sends 'Unique' Reaction to French Open Loss

One of the biggest surprises of the 2026 French Open was that Italy's Flavio Cobolli advanced all the way to the Grand Slam tournament's final on June 7.

While Cobolli ultimately came up short against Germany's Alexander Zverev, his somewhat improbable run was still extremely impressive, and he has skyrocketed up the ATP world rankings as a result. He became the world's No. 10-ranked player, which is well deserved after the form he showed throughout the tournament.

Alexander Zverev of Germany and Flavio Cobolli of Italy | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Now that Cobolli has become such a big name in the sport, there has been an interest in his personal life, as well. His girlfriend is Matilde Galli, who is currently a student in college.

After Cobolli lost to the USA's Ben Shelton in the BMW Open Final earlier this year, he cracked a joke to Galli, who was in attendance, saying, "Also, I called yesterday, my girlfriend, and said, 'Please, don't let me lose.' But she does. So, maybe next final, you stay home."

Galli didn't take this joke to heart, as she was in attendance for the French Open final as well. She was shown on camera several times and got a lot of attention for being there and supporting Cobolli despite his defeat.

Flavio Cobolli's Girlfriend Matilde Galli Shares 'Unique' Post Amid French Open Final Defeat to Zverev

While it seemingly took Cobolli some time to digest his defeat, he made an Instagram post on June 8 that showed several moments from during and after Sunday's match against Zverev and was captioned, "Quel voyage! 🇫🇷 So many emotions. So many memories. Thank you Roland-Garros. Merci Paris. And thank you to the biggest blue heart I’ve ever seen 💙🇮🇹 Vi amo!

Galli then reposted this post to her Instagram story shortly after Cobolli posted it. She included the black and white photo of him walking off the Roland-Garros court with his tennis bags and added the caption, "💙 Unico 💙", which is Italian for, "unique".

There's no question that Cobolli is unique within the tennis world, given his blend of an electric playing style and an eccentric personality.

It will be fun to see what Cobolli can do for the rest of his career, given that he's still just 24 years old and seemingly hasn't reached his prime yet. One would imagine that he'll play in another Grand Slam tournament final in the near future, and Galli will likely be there to watch it.

Matilde Galli | IMAGO / HMB-Media