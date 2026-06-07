Flavio Cobolli's Girlfriend Matilde Galli Rocks White Outfit Amid French Open Final

24-year-old Italian tennis star Flavio Cobolli is facing Alexander Zverev in what's the biggest match of Cobolli's life to this point: the final of the 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros).

Cobolli did not get off to a strong start in this match. Zverev dominated the first set 6-1, and Cobolli looked like he was off his game and out of his element. However, Cobolli bounced back in a major way in the second set, securing a 6-4 victory and forcing Zverev to be defensive rather than constantly on the attack.

Flavio Cobolli of Italy reacts | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Zverev's girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, hasn't been present throughout the French Open because she's busy with her own career. However, she'll be making the trip to France via private jet from Cologne, Germany, if Zverev wins, so that she can celebrate with him in person.

Cobolli's girlfriend, Matilde Galli, doesn't have the same profile as Thomalla. She's typically much less active on social media and isn't an influencer, largely because she's focused on her career as a student.

Galli hasn't been present at the French Open either, at least not up until the final. And there's currently no indication that she's at Roland-Garros on Sunday.

Matilde Galli | IMAGO / HMB-Media

Flavio Cobolli's Girlfriend Matilde Galli Makes Church Visit Ahead of French Open Final

Regardless of where Galli is at, there's no question that she's watching the match and showing Cobolli all the support he needs, even if it's from afar.

And Galli appears to be taking her support to another level, as she posted to her Instagram story on Sunday morning, showing her at church.

The photo didn't include a location, so there's no way to know whether this church visit was in France or elsewhere. What's for sure is that she's wearing an all-white outfit that was fitting for what she was doing.

Perhaps like Thomalla, Galli will make the trip to France if Cobolli wins Roland-Garros, only to return to her studies afterwards.