Flavio Cobolli Tells Girlfriend Matilde Galli to 'Stay Home' Before French Open Final

The final of the 2026 French Open is taking place on June 6, between Germany's Alexander Zverev and Italy's Flavio Cobolli.

Cobolli reached this point under somewhat strange circumstances. He was supposed to face fellow countryman Matteo Arnaldi in the semifinal on June 4 before Arnaldi withdrew right before their match was supposed to begin because he was sick. As a result, Cobolli advanced to the final without even having to break a sweat, which means he'll be well-rested when facing one of the world's best players in Zverev.

Flavio Cobolli of Italy | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

This won't be the first time that Zverev and Cobolli have matched up against each other. In fact, this will be the fourth time they've competed against each other in 2026 alone, and the fifth time overall.

Zverev currently holds a 3-1 record against Cobolli and won their most recent match in the quarterfinal of the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid. But Cobolli won the previous showdown between them in the semifinal of the BMW Open in Munich.

Flavio Cobolli's Funny Request to GF Matilda Galli Goes Viral Before French Open

Zverev is in a very public relationship with his long-time girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla. While Thomalla tried to attend as many of his matches as possible, she's often busy and doesn't appear to be with him at the French Open.

Cobolli is dating Matilda Galli. While these two have been together for a while, she's currently a student in college and therefore can't attend many of his matches. She also doesn't appear to be at the French Open.

Flavio Cobolli | IMAGO / HMB-Media

Cobolli lost to Ben Shelton in that BMW Open Final after beating Zverev. Galli was able to attend that match, and a comment Cobolli had about it went viral and has since resurfaced before the French Open final.

When speaking to an interviewer after the loss, Cobolli said, "Also, I called yesterday my girlfriend, and said, 'Please, don't let me lose.' But she does. So, maybe next final, you stay home."

The cameras was on Galli, who laughed at what clearly a joke. However, this "next final" for Cobolli is technically the French Open final on Sunday.

The @tennistv Instagram account reposted this comment on June 6 with the caption, "Has she got a ticket for tomorrow, Flavio? 🤣". He commented, writing, "Maybe".

Galli then responded to this comment, writing, "😒😒😒🙃".

Fans will have to wait and see whether Galli is in attendance at the French Open final, even if it's against Cobolli's wishes.