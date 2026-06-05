Flavio Cobolli's Girlfriend Matilde Galli Shows Silent French Open Semifinal Support

Italian tennis standouts Flavio Cobolli and Matteo Arnaldi were supposed to face off against each other in the semifinals of the 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros) on June 5.

Neither of these two had ever advanced this far in a Grand Slam tournament to this point in their careers, and winning the French Open would do wonders for both. Of course, the winner would still have to defeat German superstar Alexander Zverev, who just defeated Jakub Mensik in their semifinal match on Friday.

But there ultimately wasn't a showdown between Cobolli and Arnaldi, because Arnaldi had to withdraw from the match before it began because of an injury. Therefore, the match was ruled a walkover, and Cobolli has now advanced to the final without needing to break a sweat on Friday.

Flavio Cobolli | IMAGO / HMB-Media

While Cobolli has got to be feeling good about this, he won't be able to. celebrate with his girlfriend, Matilde Galli, because Galli is busy being a student at university right now, and therefore isn't able to follow Cobolli on tour like many other prominent wives and girlfriends of top tennis players often do.

Cobolli spoke about the struggles of this in an interview with ATP at the end of April, where he said, "I want to see her more than I see her now and to see her more at the tournaments with me. But I think the first goal for her is to finish studying and then we'll see after college if she can come more than she does now."

He then added, “It is tough because we don't see each other a lot during the year because she's studying and I do this life [as a tennis player]... And we always try to find a way to be together [even when we are apart]."

Flavio Cobolli of Italy | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Matilde Galli Supports Flavio Cobolli From Afar For French Open Semifinal Showdown

In addition to not being with Cobolli in person, Galli is also not very active on social media, at least when it comes to making her own posts.

However, whenever Cobolli makes a post, Galli always shows support by giving him a like. An example of this was when she liked his Instagram post on June 4, which Cobolli captioned, "Première demi-finale. Même faim 🇫🇷🙉🎾 Merci à tous 😉".

This loosely translates in English to, "First semifinal. Same hunger. 🇫🇷🙉🎾 Thank you all 😉" showing his excitement and eagerness for this upcoming match against his fellow countryman.

Cobolli ultimately didn't need any hunger to advance to the French Open final. Perhaps Galli will appear for the French Open final on Sunday.