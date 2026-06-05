Alexander Zverev Gets Love From GF Sophia Thomalla's Mom Before French Open Semifinal

Alexander Zverev is the best men's tennis player in the world to have never won a major tournament. However, he'll likely never have a better opportunity to do so at the 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros).

This is because there are no other players in the ATP's top 10 still competing in the tournament. Therefore, Zverev is seen as the favorite to win.

With that comes pressure. However, Zverev said that he isn't feeling any outside pressure aside from what he normally feels when speaking to the media a few days ago, which would seem to bode well for his chances.

Alexander Zverev of Germany | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

However, it doesn't appear that Zverev has perhaps his biggest supporter with him in France. This is because his girlfriend, Sophia Thomalla, hasn't made any indication that she's at Roland-Garros this year.

This doesn't necessarily come as a surprise, given that Thomalla is very busy with her own career. She was recently in Thailand to shoot a television show, and is perhaps still there.

Sophia Thomalla | IMAGO / Future Image

The more interesting thing is that Thomalla hasn't been active on social media in recent weeks. Given that a big part of her job is her social media activity, this comes as a surprise.

Sophia Thomalla's Mom Gives Alexander Zverev Support Before French Open Semifinal Matchup

In the wake of this French Open quarterfinal win against Rafael Jodar, Zverev made an Instagram post that was captioned, "Final 4️⃣ ⚡️⚡️⚡️".

Thomalla didn't comment on the post. Sophia, at least. But her mother, Simone, did offer her own comment.

"Go Sascha go !!! Muddi 😉😂❤️," said Thomalla's mom in the comment.

Simone Thomalla is a celebrity in her own right, as she is a model, an actress, and a television personality in her home country of Germany.

In case there was any concern about whether Thomalla and Zverev's relationship was on the rocks, given that Thomalla isn't in France and isn't active on social media right now, this comment from Thomalla's mom makes it clear that all is well.