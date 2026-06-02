Jakub Mensik's Girlfriend Josefina Catino Models French Open Quarterfinal Outfit

With just a few men's singles players still competing in the 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros), all of those still in the tournament have a great opportunity to produce a life-changing result for themselves.

Among these is Czechia's Jakub Menšík. He's going up against Brazil's Joao Fonseca in the Quarterfinal round on June 2, with the winner facing off against Germany's Alexander Zverev in the semifinal after Zverev won his match on Tuesday morning.

Team Europe player Jakub Mensik | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The 20-year-old Menšík is currently the world's No. 27-ranked player, according to the ATP. He was as high as No. 12 in the world earlier in the year after a good start to 2026, but has struggled in recent months, which is why he dropped in the world rankings.

However, the fact that Menšík beat Australia's Alex de Minaur (No. 7-ranked in the world) earlier in the French Open, combined with his already advancing as far as the quarterfinal, ensures that his ranking is going to increase after this tournament ends. The question is by how much, and how deep a run Menšík can make.

Jakub Mensik | IMAGO / Newspix

Jakub Menšík's Girlfriend Josefina Catino Turns Heads With French Open Social Media Post

Menšík is currently dating Josefina Catino. The couple has been public with their relationship since the beginning of 2025, but there's no clear indication online about how long they might have been dating before that point.

Catino has fully embraced being a tennis WAG, as she has stayed active on social media throughout her time with Menšík. A recent example of this is when she made an Instagram post on June 1 that showed several flips of her time at the French Open. The post's caption spoke about how Roland-Garros was her favorite tournament to attend.

Catino will also be attending her boyfriend's match on June 2 in person. This was made clear by a post she made to her Instagram story on Tuesday morning, which was a selfie of her wearing her match-day outfit and what looked to be a French Open ticket or credential around her neck.

Catino is keeping things simple with her outfit, as she's rocking a white long-sleeve shirt and black pants.

Catino's profile will continue to climb if Menšík can keep winning and advancing deep into this French Open tournament. He has a tough match ahead of him against Fonseca, but there's no question he can produce a victory and advance to the Semifinals.