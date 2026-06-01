Frances Tiafoe's Girlfriend Ayan Broomfield Flexes Pink Designer Bag Amid French Open

The United States entered the 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros) with high hopes that they'd have multiple top players competing late in the tournament. Unfortunately for American fans, this did not pan out in the way they'd wanted.

Both Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton (who were the USA's two highest seeds in the French Open this year) lost in the early rounds. Other standout players like Tommy Paul also came up short, so the only two Americans still in the field heading into the Round of 16 were Frances Tiafoe and Zachary Svadja.

Frances Tiafoe of the United States | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Then Svadja lost his Round of 16 match against Italy's Flavio Cobolli on June 1, which means that Tiafoe is the only American remaining. And he faces a tough test on Monday, being matched up against Italy's Matteo Arnaldi for a chance to advance to the Quarterfinal.

Tiafoe has been dating influencer Ayan Broomfield since 2018, and the couple still appears to be going strong. However, Broomfield is not in Paris with Tiafoe right now, as she has been making social media posts about being in New York City at the moment.

Ayan Broomfield Shows Off Pink Designer Handbag During Frances Tiafoe's French Open Run

On May 30, Broomfield made a post to her TikTok account that showed a giant circular package from Brandon Blackwood NYC, which is an American designer bag and accessory company.

Before opening the package, Broomfield spoke about how she knew this was part of the company's collaboration with Olandria Carthen, who became famous from appearing on a recent season of "Love Island".

After a little bit, Broomfield opens the package and pulls out a hot pink designer handbag that's part of the collaboration. She then said, "Cute!" before posing with the bag while wearing a matching pink outfit.

"I wish I opened this package before I went out, because I would've worn it with this outfit. I feel like it goes well together," she then said.

Looking at the Brandon Blackwood NYC website, the purse Broomfield received is what's called the "O-Vanity Case in Pink Canvas with Brass Hardware".

The website says the $145 bag, "reinterprets our classic vanity silhouette in a compact, travel-ready scale. Designed to keep your essentials beautifully organized, it blends structure with portability for a refined everyday companion."

Ayan Broomfield | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Perhaps if Tiafoe advances into the Quartefinal, Broomfield will make the trip overseas with her pink bag in tow.