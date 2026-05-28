Frances Tiafoe's Girlfriend Ayan Broomfield Teases Dramatic New Look Amid French Open

While one of the best American tennis players has already lost in the French Open (aka Roland-Garros) with Taylor Fritz, there are still several stellar players from the United States who have a chance at making a deep run in the tournament.

Among these is 28-year-old Frances Tiafoe, who is currently the world's No. 22-ranked player and is the 19th seed in this year's iconic Roland-Garros. Tiafoe beat the USA's Eliot Spizzirri in four sets in the first round and is now set to take on Hubert Hurkacz of Poland in the second round on May 28.

Frances Tiafoe of the United States | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Tiafoe is relatively close in the French Open bracket to fellow American Ben Shelton, which could set up an extremely compelling matchup between these two in the Round of 16. However, neither man is focused on that right now, as they both have tough matchups ahead of them on Thursday.

For Tiafoe, one would usually expect to see his girlfriend, influencer Ayan Broomfield, present at his matches. And it's safe to assume that she'll be spectating him in France on Thursday, assuming she isn't busy with her own work endeavor.

Ayan Broomfield | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ayan Broomfield's Jarring New Hair Turns Heads During Frances Tiafoe's French Open Run

Then again, even if Broomfield is present during Tiafoe's match, there's a chance that some fans might not even notice her, given that she has been doing with her hair of late.

Broomfield has made a series of recent posts to her TikTok account that showcase her rocking a much shorter hairstyle than she has worn in the past. The most recent post shows her sporting the new look with a white dress, and she's mouthing the words, "People get exhausted trying to figure me out. And I just let them."

The post is then captioned, "POV you switch up your hair every other business day".

Broomfield also showcased this hairstyle with an Instagram post last week that was captioned, "the@guggenheim museum YCC🤍 #guggenheimycc #LgxGuggenheim #YCCPartxLGElectronics".

However, it's important to note that this look isn't permanent for Broomfield. She also made a TikTok post at around the same time as this event, showing that the hairstyle is actually a wig, and she still has her natural, longer hair beneath it.

Therefore, if Broomfield does show up to support Tiafoe at any point in the French Open, she will presumably be sporting the longer hair that she's best known for.