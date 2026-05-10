Freddie Freeman Honors Braves Legend Bobby Cox With Heartfelt Story About Son

It has been a tough past week for the baseball community when it comes to legends passing.

Long-time New York Yankees broadcaster John Sterling passed away earlier this week. And news broke on May 9 that Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox passed away at 84 years old.

Cox managed the Atlanta Braves for 25 seasons, amassing 14 consecutive division titles, five National League pennants, and a World Series in 1995. Box was known for his fiery personality (he holds the all-time MLB record for ejections, with 162) and the fierce loyalty he had for his players, which made him beloved in clubhouses.

Former Atlanta Braves manager Bobby Cox (6) | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Freddie Freeman's Favorite Bobby Cox Memory Features His Son in Wholesome Story

One of the best Braves players this century is Freddie Freeman. While Freeman is now playing for the Log Angeles Dodgers, he began his career playing for Cox in Atlanta.

Freeman spoke with the media on Saturday and shared a heartwarming story about Cox, which involved Freeman's oldest son, Charlie.

"I woke up to it this morning... Sad day for Braves country, all of baseball. Just a good man. I've been thinking all morning about memories, and interactions with him. A lot of it is baseball. But I want to share my favorite memory of Bobby is 2017, spring training, Charlie is six months old... We were at the golf club house. Chelsea, Charlie, and I just eating a quick dinner. And Bobby, and Pam, and come of their family were in the clubhouse, too," Freeman said, per an X post from Alden Gonzalez.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman | Erik Williams-Imagn Images

"We walked in, and most of my interactions with Bobby at that time was all baseball. And to see Hall of Famer Bobby Cox, the joy on his face when he saw my six-month-old son, that's the stuff I will never forget," Freeman continued with a smile. "Him and Pam, just loving on Charlie when he was in a stroller, and we were just talking to Pam. Those are the fond memories I have."

"Not many people get to be managed at all by a Hall of Fame manager. And I got to have my first one in the big leagues be a Hall of Fame manager. And a manager who relentlessly had our backs," he added.

Bobby Cox always had Freddie Freeman’s back. Even at the beginning. And he’ll never forget it. pic.twitter.com/LYg4A4CURR — Alden González (@Alden_Gonzalez) May 9, 2026

It's cool to hear Freeman sharing this story about the MLB legend. There will likely be other stories about Cox surfacing from his former players in the coming days.