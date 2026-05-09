Bobby Cox, Former Braves World Series-Winning Manager, Dies at 84

World Series-winning manager Bobby Cox, who was a big-league skipper for 29 seasons and oversaw the most successful era of Braves baseball in the 1990s, died at age 84, the team announced Saturday.

“We are overcome with emotion on the passing of Bobby Cox, our treasured skipper,” the team said. “Bobby was the best manager to ever wear a Braves uniform. He led our team to 14 straight division titles, five National League pennants, and the unforgettable World Series title in 1995. His Braves managerial legacy will never be matched.”

Hall of Fame outfielder Andruw Jones, who played for Cox for 12 seasons, was among those who paid tribute to the former longtime Braves manager.

RIP my second Father 🙏🏾 https://t.co/nPl75TlIPL — Andruw Jones (@andruwjones25) May 9, 2026

Cox, a former infielder, played for the Yankees for two seasons from 1968-69.

Ten years later, after stints as a manager in the Yankees' farm system, and as a first base coach for the 1977 championship-winning Yankees, Cox was hired to be the Braves' skipper. Cox's first stint with the Braves lasted just four seasons, as Atlanta finished above .500 just once, resulting in Cox's firing on the heels of the strike-shortened 1981 season.

It was far from the end of Cox and the Braves, though.

Losing Ted Turner and Bobby Cox in the same week reminded me of this quote from when Turner fired Cox in 1981.



Luckily for Braves fans, the best was yet to come pic.twitter.com/HougTgR1qw — Jordan D. Hill (@JordanDavisHill) May 9, 2026

From there, he moved on to manage the Blue Jays, leading the club to its first winning season in franchise history in 1983, with his largely successful tenure culminating in a 99-win season and the team's first-ever postseason appearance. One other lasting legacy Cox left behind in Toronto? Cito Gaston, the Blue Jays' winningest manager in team history, was hired to be Toronto's hitting coach by Cox.

Cox helps build Braves dynasty

Cox, in essence, has two baseball legacies, that of his success as general manager, and his legendary run as Braves skipper during his second stint. As GM, Cox was responsible for two of the most important transactions in team history, as he acquired Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz from the Tigers for Doyle Alexander, a deal that was deemed lopsided at the time. It was one that aged incredibly well, for Smoltz went on to have a Hall of Fame career in Atlanta. Cox also drafted Chipper Jones, the Braves' longtime switch-hitting, Hall of Fame third baseman, in the 1990 draft.

Those acquisitions, as well as the development of Tom Glavine and drafting of Steve Avery, were among Cox's successes as general manager, which then led Cox to enter the dugout again for Atlanta as the club's full-time manager in 1991. What occurred is nothing less than the most successful era in Braves history.

Atlanta went from worst to first in 1991 and advanced to the World Series, where they lost to the Twins in seven hard-fought games. With one of the best pitching rotations in baseball history led by Smoltz, Tom Glavine and Greg Maddux, one of the defensive centerfielders in Andruw Jones, an elite third baseman in Chipper Jones and Cox in the dugout, the Braves went on to win more games than any other team in the 1990s—even the dynastic Yankees—won a World Series in 1995, and captured five NL pennants as well as 14 straight division titles.

Through it all, the fiery Cox became the definition of a manager who always had his team's back—and was always in the crosshairs of an umpire—as he went on to amass 162 ejections (regular season and postseason), more than any skipper in MLB history.

Cox also was lauded for his interpersonal skills with his players, whom he instilled the utmost confidence in. All told, Cox amassed 2,504 regular season wins, the fourth-most all-time. Cox's No. 6 uniform number was retired by the Braves back in 2011, a year after his retirement. Three years later in 2014, Cox was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame.

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