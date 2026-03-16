Freddie Freeman, Wife Chelsea Reveal Major Family Announcement

While anything can happen throughout the course of an MLB season, it's hard to imagine that any team can dethrone the Los Angeles Dodgers at this point.

The Dodgers have won two straight World Series, have arguably the greatest player of all time in Shohei Ohtani, their roster includes several other future Hall of Famers, and they got even better this winter after adding Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker in free agency.

Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If there's one thing that could potentially topple the Dodgers' dynasty, it's that some of their biggest stars are in the back ends of their respective careers. The clearest example of this is with Freddie Freeman (who is 36 years old) and Mookie Betts (who is 33 years old).

While these two still seemingly have a lot of baseball ahead of them, it's hard to imagine that they'll be able to reproduce their MVP seasons of the past.

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) congratulates shortstop Mookie Betts | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Imminent Dodgers success aside, Freddie Freeman was dealing with some uncertainty earlier this offseason. This is because his wife, Chelsea, was pregnant with their fourth child. But the couple didn't know what the baby's gender was.

Their first three children have all been boys (Charlie, who is 9, Max, who is 5, and his twin Brandon, who is also 5). And the Freeman family wasn't afraid of saying that they wanted a girl for their fourth.

Freddie Freeman and Wife Chelsea Make Major Baby Announcement

On March 15, Freddie and Chelsea shared an Instagram video that was captioned, "Freeman Family Gender Reveal 🤍 After three boys…The moment we’ve been waiting for."

The video showed the three Freeman boys swinging at balls off a batting tee while Freddie and Chelsea watched in the background. As all three boys made contact, the balls exploded in a puff of pink smoke, revealing that the fourth Freeman child would finally be a girl.

At one point in the range, the in-text caption showed, "one last swing..." suggesting that this would be Freddie and Chelsea's last time having a child.

Several baseball WAGs commented on this video. Paul Skenes' girlfriend, Livvy Dunne, commented, saying, "ICONIC…. Congratulations yall!!! 🎀".

Bryce Harper's wife Kayla also added, "😭😭 so excited for y’all!".

It would seem that the Freeman's daughter will be born at some point during the Dodgers' 2026 season. Perhaps Freddie and his teammates will bless her with yet another World Series title, which would not be surprising.