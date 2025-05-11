Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’
No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Abdul Carter is a large man.
The New York Giants rookie defensive end out of the Penn State Nittany Lions is listed at 6-foot-3 251 pounds, but looks even more intimidating. He was a beast in college and could be a force with the Giants.
Fellow New York rookie and 4th-round pick Cam Skattebo out of the Arizona State Sun Devils is built like a bowling ball at 5-foot-11 and 216 pounds. He made defenses look silly all season with players bouncing off him like he was Super Mario with star power.
Both are incredible athletes and now on the same team. When the two of them were together in a video at rookie minicamp, however, Carter made Skattebo “look like he’s 4 feet tall.”
That’s insane, but don’t let Skattebo’s stature full you — just go back above and watch that Big 12 Championship Game video vs. the Iowa State Cyclones again.
The Giants got two special players (and quarterback Jaxson Dart from the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round) in what they hope to be a franchise-changing draft.
