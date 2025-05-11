The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Giants No. 3 pick Abdul Carter makes 5-foot-11 Cam Skattebo look ‘4 feet tall’

The first-round pick out of Penn State makes the fourth-rounder out of Arizona State look tiny in a viral video.

Eat Rutherford, NJ -- May 9, 2025 -- First round draft pick Abdul Carter during practice at Giants Rookie Minicamp. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft Abdul Carter is a large man.

The New York Giants rookie defensive end out of the Penn State Nittany Lions is listed at 6-foot-3 251 pounds, but looks even more intimidating. He was a beast in college and could be a force with the Giants.

Fellow New York rookie and 4th-round pick Cam Skattebo out of the Arizona State Sun Devils is built like a bowling ball at 5-foot-11 and 216 pounds. He made defenses look silly all season with players bouncing off him like he was Super Mario with star power.

Both are incredible athletes and now on the same team. When the two of them were together in a video at rookie minicamp, however, Carter made Skattebo “look like he’s 4 feet tall.”

That’s insane, but don’t let Skattebo’s stature full you — just go back above and watch that Big 12 Championship Game video vs. the Iowa State Cyclones again.

The Giants got two special players (and quarterback Jaxson Dart from the Ole Miss Rebels in the first round) in what they hope to be a franchise-changing draft.

Giants rookies together.
Draft picks Cam Skattebo, Abdul Carter and Thomas Fidone II during practice at Giants Rookie Minicamp. / Chris Pedota, NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

