6-foot-3 Chargers HC Jim Harbaugh looks tiny in viral Omarion Hampton handshake pic
Your grandfather might say, you can really tell a lot about a man from his handshake.
It's probably not true, but in the case of Los Angeles Chargers' first-round pick, running back Omarion Hampton, the AFC West could be in a lot of trouble if this handshake photo is legit.
Making the rounds on NFL social media influencer channels, the former North Carolina Tar Heels standout is is seen shaking hands with Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh is listed at 6-foot-3. Hampton is listed at 6-foot.
The two-time, first-team All-American and 22nd pick in the 2025 NFL Draft looks huge beside the former Michigan Wolverines head man.
It could be the angle of the photo that makes Hampton, presumably in front of his parents, look so massive.
Take a look at another one of the two of them side-by-side, and Hampton doesn't look so overwhelming. And in fact, the three-inch height difference aligns.
Whether it's real or enhanced, the Chargers are stoked Hampton, 22, was still there when LA made their selection in the first round.
Joe Hortiz, the Bolts general manager, thought he'd be off the board.
"Did I think Omarion was going to be there?," Hortiz said. "No. He was one of those unanimous guys, but we were fired up he was there."
Harbaugh concurred, calling him an "outstanding football player."
If Hampton looks as massive as he does shaking Harbaugh's hands, the AFC West better watch out.
