Who is Hailey Van Lith's boyfriend Jalen Suggs, former Gonzaga star and NBA player?
It's nice to have a partner that knows what you're going through in a chosen profession.
Jalen Suggs went viral as a fan in the crowd when Hailey Van Lith's dad went bonkers after the TCU Horned Frogs feel-good comeback star hit a dagger 3-pointer to send them into the Elite 8 in a surprising win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
RELATED: 6-foot-7 UCLA star Lauren Betts is short beside 7-foot-2 little brother Dylan
What many casual fans might not know is that Suggs was a superstar college basketball player in his own right for the Gonzaga Bulldogs, hitting one of the most iconic shots in Final Four history to nearly capture their first NCAA men's college basketball championship.
Get to know the 23-year-old shooting guard for the Orlando Magic that has gone viral lately for being the boyfriend of Van Lith, also 23.
RELATED: Injured USC star JuJu Watkins turns best cheerleader watching Trojans reach Elite 8
The shot that almost changed everything for Gonzaga
Gonzaga went from a darling cinderella in men's college basketball to a dominant force that couldn't win the big games when it mattered most.
That all changed when Suggs, a prized recruit from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minnesota, chose to play for the Bulldogs.
Also Mr. Football as a quarterback in high school, the shooting guard led Gonzaga all the way to the Final Four in 2021, where in overtime against the UCLA Bruins, he hit one of the most memorable buzzer-beater shots in tournament history, banking in the game-winning shot from the logo.
That team went into the championship game undefeated, but unfortunately fell to the more athletic Baylor Bears, 86-70. Gonzaga stilll has never won the natty.
Hyped NBA player still looking to find his groove
Suggs carried Gonzaga that year as a freshman, and immediately bolted for the NBA, where the Orlando Magic chose him with No. 5 pick.
Suggs is a sold NBA player, and he had been averaging 16.2 points, 4 rebounds, and 3.7 assists this season before a knee injury ended his season after having arthroscopic surgery.
The Gonzaga standout hasn't been able to reach that elite level in the NBA, at least not yet with a Magic team middling in a weak Eastern Conference.
Mystery solved
Van Lith had been coy about who her boyfriend was for awhile, but it eventually became clear that it was indeed the long-rumored Jalen Suggs.
It's amazing that Suggs, in his fourth season in the NBA, is the same age as Van Lith, who has played for the Louisville Cardinals, the LSU Tigers (where former teammate Angel Reese still cheers for her adamantly on social media), and now TCU.
HVL has been very open about her mental health struggles during this feel-good comeback story, so it's great to see Suggs supporting her in-person.
Will HVL be able to have bragging rights in the end by winning a national championship? If so, Suggs will most certainly be there to celebrate with her.
Now that would be a true fairytale ending.