TCU star Hailey Van Lith flexes black crop top in glammed up selfie off the court
Hailey Van Lith has proven all the haters wrong.
Playing for her third women's college basketball team, the TCU Horned Frogs, after stints with the Louisville Cardinals and LSU Tigers, the former McDonald's All-American has had a fantastic final season, winning Big 12 Player of the Year and Big 12 tournament MVP.
Now the Paris Olympics bronze medalist is leading her No. 6 ranked TCU squad into March Madness, and with the spotlight fully on her, she's sharing more of her personal style, posting a sporty glammed-up look in a black crop top and green sweatpants on her Instagram Stories.
While there is no Caitlin Clark for this year's NCAA Women's College Basketball Tournament, there are still plenty of marquee names joining Van Lith like UConn's Paige Bueckers, USC's JuJu Watkins, plus many others as Dawn Staley's loaded South Carolina squad looks to repeat as national champions.
Van Lith digs black crop tops, as she showed off a similar ensemble for her "10 things" post with Instagram.
As far as her future in the WNBA, USA TODAY Sports has her going to the Chicago Sky with the No. 10 pick to join her old LSU teammate Angel Reese, who consistently shows her love on social media.
Until then, Van Lith's college redemption tour continues.
