Is Victor Wembanyama Dating Anyone? Spurs Star Keeps Personal Life Private

The San Antonio Spurs are facing the Minnesota Timberwolves in Game 2 of their Western Conference Semifinals series on May 6. Minnesota stole Game 1 on Monday despite it taking place on the Spurs' home court, making this feel like a must-win for San Antonio's young and talented roster.

If the Spurs are going to right the ship on Wednesday night, they'll need a great performance from their star forward, Victor Wembanyama. The 22-year-old, 7'3" French sensation has quickly become one of the sport's best two-way players, but struggled to make his usual impact on offense against Minnesota in Game 1. He finished with just 11 points in 40 minutes.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) shoots a free throw | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images

Given how big of a star Wemby has become, there is a lot of interest in his personal life. And this interest has turned into intrigue, given that Wemby rarely posts anything about his personal life on social media, instead using his platforms as more of a business and travel page.

However, one would imagine that Wemby would be in very high demand when it comes to his dating life. This lends itself to speculation on whether he has someone special or is instead devoted to the game.

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See you there! Lien ci-dessous et en bio 👀https://t.co/TJOOU8Nh5N pic.twitter.com/wPoatZJJAh — Wemby (@wemby) July 15, 2025

Is Victor Wembanyana in a Relationship?

There is currently no information or indication that Wemby is in a relationship, and all signs point to him being single.

There's no way to say this for certain, given that even if Wemby was dating somebody, he probably wouldn't be posting about it on social media. There have been rumblings about several potential romantic interests he might or might not have had, but they were ultimately all rumors without any actual substance.

San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) | Troy Wayrynen-Imagn Images

What's for sure is that Wemby has an older sister named Éve. She's currently a basketball player in France and appears to be on the path to a successful hooping career of her own.

Then again, it seems that she's content playing 3x3 overseas as opposed to trying to enter the WNBA. But that doesn't mean her interest in following her brother to the States could change at some point.

It isn't just that Wemby keeps his social media pages relatively private. He also remains out of the public eye when he isn't on the basketball court, and it's hard to imagine photos of him being taken by paparazzi while he's on a date in downtown San Antonio.

But never say never. Perhaps "the one" is right around the corner for the NBA's French superstar.