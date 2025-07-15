The Athlete Lifestyle logo

7-foot-3 Victor Wembanyama makes LeBron James look tiny during Summer League embrace

The San Antonio Spurs All-Star showed love to King James at Monday night’s Los Angeles Lakers game in Las Vegas, but made him actually look small.

LeBron James is one of the most physically imposing forces ever to pick up a basketball at 6-foot-9 and 250-pounds — a freight train coming down the lane. Victor Wembanyama is more like an alien with his freakish size at 7-foot-3 and skills. The two met at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Nevada, and shared a handshake and an embrace where the San Antonio Spurs All-Star made the Los Angeles Lakers legend look tiny.

The 40-year-old LeBron came back from a trip to Puerto Rico where he was spotted dancing his behind off at a Bad Bunny concert, as well as getting rowdy with his on-court nemesis Draymond Green.

James seemed to be in good spirits for Monday night’s game with his son Bronny and the Lakers taking on the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite the reports and the drama with the team, James had a moment all LA fans should be happy about with Lakers General Manager and VP of Operations Rob Pelinka upon entering the arena with his wife Savannah and daughter Zhuri.

He also had an adorable moment with Zhuri, 10, showing off her handles with the basketball and an elite handshake with her dad.

And then yet another viral moment when he met Wembanyama, 21, for a handshake and a huge where the Spurs star made James actually look human.

King James’ reign in the NBA is almost over, but it’s in good hands (and size) with Wembanyama.

