The online feud that had been simmering between Logan Paul and several NFL stars has officially crossed the line from social-media spectacle to real combat sports event.

For weeks, the WWE star and influencer had been taunting football players, publicly insisting he could defeat any NFL athlete in a boxing match and even offering a $1 million wager to anyone willing to step into the ring with him.

The comments sparked a wave of responses from around the league, including chatter involving figures like Tom Brady and Raiders pass rusher Maxx Crosby.

But until late this week, the situation largely felt like viral trash talk rather than a legitimate fight promotion.

That changed on Friday.

Reports surfaced that Logan Paul and former Pittsburgh Steelers All-Pro running back Le’Veon Bell had agreed to terms for a boxing match, bringing the months of back-and-forth to a head.

The proposed bout reportedly includes 10-ounce gloves, no headgear, and three-minute rounds that continue until one fighter quits or is knocked out.

Before the news spread, however, Logan’s brother, professional boxer Jake Paul, jumped into the conversation with a blunt response.

Posting on X, Jake dismissed the idea that elite athletes from other sports can easily transition into fighting.

“It’s insane how people haven’t learned that NBA, NFL, and other professional athletes aren’t fighters,” Paul wrote. “There’s no difference to what Logan would do to the NFL players and to what I did to Nate Robinson.”

"Sean Strickland worked Maxx Crosby barely trying and Maxx is one of the strongest, biggest, and most athletic in the NFL and SEAN ISNT A BOXER!" he added.

The reference was deliberate.

Jake Paul’s knockout of former NBA star Nate Robinson in 2020 became one of the most viral moments in celebrity boxing and helped legitimize his transition from internet personality to serious combat-sports attraction.

Before entering the fight world, Jake Paul built his fame online, first through Vine and later YouTube, where he amassed millions of followers with prank videos, sketches, and influencer content.

He later appeared on Disney Channel’s Bizaardvark, further expanding his mainstream visibility.

The turning point came in 2018 when he stepped into the ring for a crossover boxing event alongside his brother Logan, defeating fellow YouTuber Deji Olatunji in his amateur debut.

Since then, Paul has methodically built a boxing résumé that blends spectacle with legitimate competition.

He turned professional in 2020 with a first-round knockout of AnEsonGib before later delivering the viral second-round knockout of Robinson that helped push influencer-driven boxing further into the mainstream.