Jake Paul Stuns Fiancée Jutta Leerdam With Super Pricey Surprise Following Olympics

Jake Paul rewarded his fiancée Jutta Leerdam for a successful 2026 Winter Olympics with an unreal surprise for the Dutch speed skater.

It was quite the Olympic Games for the 27-year-old Leerdam of the Netherlands for many reasons. She first raised eyebrows with her private jet flex entrance into Italy on Paul’s baller plane, and then by skipping the Opening Ceremony and posting in bed instead.

Feb 9, 2026; Milan, Italy; Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands reacts after winning gold in the women's speed skating 1000m during the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games at Milano Speed Skating Stadium. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

But it became all about her incredible performances where she took home her first gold medal in the 1000m that had Paul in tears, and also featured a viral unzip moment after that could land her seven figures. She’d later on add a silver barely missing on a second gold in the 500m event.

Paul was there with her during the Milano Cortina Games, giving her a sweet Valentine’s Day message and then buying her a Birkin bag to go with her gold.

He bought her a lot more back home when he got her a custom “bronze” Mercedes-Benz G Wagon to go with her gold and silver. Paul wrote, “Only the best for my queen 🥳⭐ she worked hard for the gold and silver so I got her a bronze g wagon ⚡“

Leerdam, who has been relaxing with Paul while showing off her bikini-top look by the pool and her ab-revealing workout fit for a hike, looked quite happy with her new toy.

A custom G-Class Wagon can go for $300k plus. You know Paul went all out on it, too, as that’s what he does like his baller private jet shows.

Her can afford it, too, after he made $92 million to lose to Anthony Joshua in December.

Paul and Leerdam’s love story

Paul slid into her Instagram DMs in 2022 to invite her on his podcast, eventually meeting in person in Miami. They went official in 2023.

She caused a stir with her dress during his fight in November of 2024 with Mike Tyson.

The couple then got engaged in March of 2025 in a beautiful proposal as Paul, 29, gave Leerdam giant diamond ring.