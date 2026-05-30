Joao Fonseca's GF Manu Noronha Models New Pics Post French Open Win vs Novak Djokovic

The 2026 French Open (aka Roland-Garros) has been one of the most exciting and unpredictable in recent memory, given the number of upsets that have taken place over the first three rounds.

The biggest one of these was Jannik Sinner, who is the world's No. 1 player, losing to Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo in the second round of the tournament on May 28. However, Sinner was certainly not the only world-class player and tournament favorite who was knocked out early.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Susan Mullane-Imagn Images

Taylor Fritz, Alex de Minaur, Ben Shelton, Alexander Bublik, and Daniil Medvedev were all within the top 10 seeds for the French Open, and all had lost before May 29. However, perhaps the most shocking upset of all (aside from perhaps Sinner) involved the legendary Novak Djokovic on May 29.

Djokovic lost in five sets to Brazil's Joao Fonseca in the third round on May 29. Djokovic won the first two sets and appeared to be cruising until Fonseca (who is just 19 years old and is currently ranked as the world's No. 30 player, according to the ATP) came back and won the final three sets, securing a shocking victory.

Novak Djokovic and Joao Fonseca | IMAGO / Starface

Joao Fonseca's Girlfriend Manu Noronha Takes Spotlight After French Open Win vs. Novak Djokovic

While Fonseca wasn't well-known outside of the tennis community before Friday, he's the talk of the sport right now.

Because of this, there's an interest in his dating life. And Fonseca is currently spoken for, as he is currently dating Manu Noronha, who is a Brazilian model and student.

The two have apparently been together for a long time, as they studied together at the Escola Americana (American School) in Rio De Janeiro, according to Yahoo. They've also been public with their relationship for a while, as they were together at the Laver Cup Gala Ball last September.

It's currently unclear whether Noronha is in France to watch Fonseca compete in person right now or whether she's watching from afar.

What's for sure is that she typically isn't too active on social media. But she did make an Instagram post on the same day that her boyfriend beat one of the greatest tennis players of all time. The post showed several side profile photos and seemed to be an advertisement for a clothing company, as she tagged them in the post's caption.

Perhaps if Noronha isn't in France right now, she'll be heading there soon after what her boyfriend accomplished against Djokovic.