Jalen Hurts’ Reaction to Comment About His Wife Bry Burrows Turns Heads

Philadelphia Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts prefers to keep his live as private as possible.

While the 27-year-old Super Bowl champion and perennial MVP contender does have an Instagram account, it's clear that it's only for his business, and not something that he is actively on or posting through.

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Hurts is married to Bryonna "Bry" Rivera Burrows, as the two tied the knot in the spring of 2025. While it's unclear when exactly they began dating, their relationship was confirmed in early 2023.

What's for sure is that they both attended the University of Alabama at the same time, so the thought is that the two have been together since then.

Jalen Hurts’ ‘I Love Her Too’ Comment About Wife Gets Fans Talking

While Hurts doesn't talk about his romantic life often, he made one comment during his March 10 appearance on "TODAY" that turned heads.

When speaking about how he has an all-female management team, Hurts said, "It was something that was very natural for me. When I got into the league, I obviously had my agent, Nicole Lynn. And when we met, I just felt like she was ready. I felt like she had the wisdom, she had the understanding, she had the drive. And I knew — kind of like myself, and my journey — she had been doubted. She had been dismissed, and I want to show her that I believed in her. I did believe in her. Her work speaks for itself, and her representation and her presence speaks for itself.

"When we put this team together, it wasn't, 'Oh, I want to create an all-women's team.' It was, I'm trying to find the best, and I think they're the right fit for me. And it has been great," Hurts added.

When the host of the show told Hurts that fans love his wife, he responded by saying, "I love her too!"

Hurts was then speaking about whether he sees all the love and support he gets from fans online, given that he's not on social media. He said, "Yeah, I guess it comes with the territory. Maybe for some. But I just really enjoy the journey of everything. It's just a part of it; it's always kind of been like that for me. But I enjoy everything that comes with just having a platform, being able to serve others, and being an example."

Hearing Hurts declaring his love for his wife in public is something that will be new to many Eagles fans, given how private the star quarterback usually is.