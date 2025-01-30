Saquon Barkley net worth: How much is the Eagles superstar running back worth?
Saquon Barkley is on the run towards greatness.
The New York-born athlete first wowed football audiences during his days as a running back for Penn State, where he holds several school records. He made an even bigger career splash when he was drafted into the NFL.
While Barkley is widely considered one of the best players in the league, the journey of how he earned that moniker — along with his millions — is an interesting one.
Here is everything you need to know about his net worth.
Saquon Barkley's net worth
As of 2025, Barkley has an estimated net worth of $32 million according to Pro Football Network and Marca. A majority of his wealth comes from his lucrative NFL contracts.
Barkley was selected second overall by the New York Giants in the 2018 NFL draft. His rookie contract with the historic franchise was worth $32 million over four years and included a $20 million signing bonus. He immediately earned that paycheck, rushing for 1,307 yards and scoring 11 touchdowns in his first season. Injuries would plague Barkley for the next few years, but he returned healthier than ever in 2022 and helped get the Giants to the playoffs.
Barkley and the Giants butted heads over his contract extension following the 2023 season. After a long off-season going back and forth, the Giants decided to move on from him and the three-time Pro Bowler was signed by another team.
In 2024, Barkley agreed to a three-year deal with the Philadelphia Eagles, worth $37.75 million — including $26 million fully guaranteed at the time of his signing. The hefty contract quickly paid off for the Eagles, as Barkley ran for over 2,000 yards in his first year and led the team to Super Bowl LIX. Barkley's contract with the Eagles doesn't expire until 2027.
Endorsement deals have also added to Barkley's riches.
The league's leading rusher in 2024 has partnerships with Dunkin' Donuts, Nike, Pepsi, Toyota, and Visa, valued at an estimated $10 million. He recently starred in a commercial for Unisom, where he trolled the Giants.
