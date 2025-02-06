Jalen Hurts net worth: How much is the Eagles superstar quarterback worth?
Jalen Hurts has proven time and again that he is an elite quarterback in the NFL.
The Texas-born athlete has been a dominant force in the game dating back to his college days at the University of Alabama, with his game only improving once he was drafted into the pros.
While Hurts' skills on the football field have never been in doubt, his financial decision-making is just as sharp — and has earned him a pretty penny. But where does his wealth stand?
Here is everything to know about his net worth.
Jalen Hurts' net worth
As of 2025, Hurts has an estimated net worth of $30 million according to Pro Football Network. A large portion of those earnings are due to his lucrative contracts in the NFL.
Hurts was selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the second round of the 2020 NFL draft. He earned the starting role soon after and helped lead The Birds to the Super Bowl in 2023 — losing to the Kansas City Chiefs 38-35.
In April of 2023, the Eagles offered Hurts a five-year $255 million deal. That included $179.304 million in guarantees, a no-trade clause, $126.5 million before the second year of the contract, and the opportunity to earn another $15 million via incentives. This will keep Hurts on the Eagles through the 2028 season.
Along with his NFL earnings, Hurts has several endorsement deals that have raked him in some additional cash. Some of those partnerships include Lemon Perfect, Gillette, Pepsi, Louisiana Hot Sauce, Kellog’s, Truist, Oikos Protein, and Columbia to name a few.
Homeownership is another field that Hurts has conquered. The Eagles player has four homes in Texas, worth well over $9 million combined.
As good as Hurts does, he still gives back with his charity work. He founded the 'Jalen Hurts Foundation,' an organization that helps promote local opportunities for youth advancement and self-empowerment.
In the 2025-2025 NFL season, Hurts led the Eagles back to Super Bowl LIX, where he faced the Chiefs in a rematch from their 2023 showdown
