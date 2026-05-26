James Harden's Girlfriend Paije Reacts to Club Claim After Cavs Swept By Knicks

There was a lot of hope among Cleveland Cavaliers fans heading into the Eastern Conference Finals. After all, they had just come off a thrilling seven-game series win against the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons and appeared to be firing on all cylinders.

But it turned out that Cleveland could not compete with the New York Knicks. They were swept in the series and blown out in three of the four games, including losing Game 4 on the Cavs' home court by a score of 130-93.

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts | David Richard-Imagn Images

Star guard James Harden struggled to make an impact in Game 4, as he finished with 12 points in 2 of 8 shooting from the field during the contest. He had been expressing his frustration with the referees throughout the series, but the bottom line was that no officiating would have changed the series' outcome.

Harden's girlfriend, Paije Speights, was also outspoken about how she thought the referees were calling the Cavs vs. Knicks games, having said, "these refs are cheating soo bad man, my blood boiling," after the Cavs lost to the Knicks in Game 3.

James Harden's Girlfriend Paije Speights Shuts Down Strip Club Report Following Cavs Game 4 Loss

Harden has been known to be active in the social scenes of whichever city he's playing for across his playing career.

And it appears that one Instagram account tried to take advantage of this after the Cavs were swept by the Knicks. On Monday night, the @ratedrsports_ Instagram account posted a video of Harden walking around what appeared to be a crowded club, and included the caption, "James Harden Sneaks At The Strip Club After Getting Swept By The Knicks 😱".

Despite the caption, the fact that this was posted shortly after Game 4 ended suggested this was an old video and that there was no truth to this claim.

And Paije Speights set the record straight in this regard by commenting on the post and writing, "this is false. yall say anything."

It's not surprising to hear that there was no truth to this post, and that it was just a way for this account to get cheap engagement after the Cavaliers got swept.

And respect to Speights for having her man's back in this way, as she is clearly not willing to let him face any undeserved slander.

Maybe Harden will appear at some clubs in the coming weeks, but he didn't so do on Monday night.