Jalen Brunson's Wife Ali Celebrates Series MVP With Timothée Chalamet Before Finals

The New York Knicks completed a four-game sweep over the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Eastern Conference Finals on May 26, which means that New York is headed to its first NBA Finals since the 1999 season.

Per usual, the Knicks' success throughout this series was largely owed to point guard Jalen Brunson. While he only scored 15 points on Monday night, this was because he didn't need to play in the fourth quarter, as the game was already a blowout.

After the game, Brunson was awarded with the Eastern Conference Finals MVP award, which has earned him even more acclaim.

There were a lot of happy Knicks fans last night. But nobody was happier for Brunson than his wife, Ali, as she has been with him throughout his entire basketball career since college.

Ali Brunson was in Cleveland's Rocket Arena on Monday night, which meant that she got to witness her husband accept the Eastern Conference Finals MVP trophy in person.

Jalen Brunson with his now wife Ali Brunson | IMAGO / Cover-Images

Since then, several photos of the Brunsons celebrating together have surfaced on social media. The New York Post's social media accounts have posted photos of them kissing, and have also called attention to several other moments between them from the celebration.

Jalen Brunson, wife Ali share a kiss after winning Eastern Conference finals MVP https://t.co/r6XL57J5dT pic.twitter.com/09KEXn9h22 — New York Post (@nypost) May 26, 2026

Ali Brunson Celebrates Alongside Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner After Knicks Sweep

Brunson has also been very active on social media in the wake of these wins, especially through her Instagram story.

One example of this is through her reposting a selfie of her, Karl-Anthony Towns' fiancée Jordyn Woods, A-list actor Timothée Chalamet (who is a massive New York Knicks fan), and his girlfriend Kylie Jenner, who is perhaps the most famous influencer in the world, and who was at the game in part to support Chalamet.

The photo of these icons has since been reposted across social media, and Ali Brunson is one of many who've shared it so far.

The concept of Timothée Chalamet being considered one of the WAGs pic.twitter.com/7oMETA3Dtk — ً (@helenshivered) May 26, 2026

In addition to sharing this, Brunson posted a photo of her and Jalen's daughter, Jordyn. She photo was captioned, “I can’t wait to tell Jordyn her dad is going to the NBA Finals".

She also reshared the Knicks' Instagram post from above that highlighted Brunson winning the Eastern Conference Finals MVP Award, and added, "😭🥰🤍💙🧡".

Brunson and the rest of the Knicks fans will have some time to celebrate, as they must await the end of the Western Conference Finals before seeing who they'll face for all the marbles in June.