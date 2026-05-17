Jannik Sinner's GF Laila Hasanovic Steals Show in Black Italian Open Final Outfit

Italian tennis superstar and the world's No. 1-ranked player, Jannik Sinner, is facing off against Casper Ruud in the final of the Italian Open on May 17.

Sinner has all the momentum in the world right now. He has won the past four tournaments he has played in, and a victory over Ruud could make five straight before the French Open (aka Roland Garros) later this month.

Jannik Sinner of Italy celebrates | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

But even though Sinner has never won the French Open in his iconic career, that isn't on his mind right now. Instead, his focus is on trying to beat Ruud and win the Italian Open in front of his home country's fans.

Given that he's back playing in Italy, Sinner has had a ton of close support spectating him throughout this tournament. His brother, Mark, usually isn't seen at Jannik's tennis tournaments. But he was spotted alongside Sinner's girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, during Sinner's semifinal match on May 15.

Mark Sinner and Laila Hasanovic | IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

Perhaps it shouldn't come as a surprise that Hasanovic is there to support Sinner, as she makes it to as many of his matches as possible when she isn't busy with her own modeling and fashion influencer career.

The good news for Hasanovic is that she can essentially work and support Sinner at the same time as these matches, given that an aspect of her job is wearing eye-catching outfits that will draw attention and get people talking.

Laila Hasanovic's Black Outfit for Italian Open Turns Heads Amid Sinner vs. Ruud Match

And that's exactly what Hasanovic did at the Italian Open final on May 17. The @lailahasanovic_closet Instagram account has posted a story showing the outfit Hasanovic is wearing for the game.

She was seen wearing a black top (or perhaps a dress, as it isn't totally clear) with matching black sunglasses.

Laila Hasanovic's outfit for her boyfriend Jannik Sinner's Italian Open final match against Casper Ruud



(per the lailahasanovic_closet IG account) pic.twitter.com/UcLZ5vKLZ3 — Grant Young (@GrvntYoung) May 17, 2026

Sinner is currently in control against Ruud. If Sinner does emerge victorious, it's safe to assume more photos and videos of him and Hasanoic celebrating together will surface.