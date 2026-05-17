Laila Hasanovic Shows Boyfriend Jannik Sinner's Brother Love Amid Italian Open Final

The final match of the 2026 Italian Open is taking place on May 17. Per usual, Jannik Sinner is competing with a chance to win another trophy. But his opponent looks a bit different this time, as he's facing Casper Ruud, who is currently the world's No. 25-ranked player, according to the ATP.

Given that Sinner is competing in his home country, he was always going to have a ton of support at the Italian Open. The more interesting question was whether his girlfriend, Laila Hasanovic, would be appearing in person to watch him play.

Laila Hasanovic | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Hasanovic was often seen for many of Sinner's matches in the fall and winter of 2025, after they had started dating at around this time last year.

However, she's also very busy with her own modeling and influencer career, and hasn't been able to make as many of his international competitions this year as a result. Therefore, there was interest to see whether she would be showing up at the Italian Open.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

Laila Hasanovic Embraces Jannik Sinner's Brother Before Italian Open Final

And fans were glad to see that Hasanovic was indeed there to watch Sinner compete in the Italian Open semifinal, which suggests she'll also be there to spectate him against Ruud in the final on Sunday.

Hasanovic was sitting alongside Jannik's brother, Mark, as shown by several cameras and photos.

Mark Sinner and Laila Hasanovic | IMAGO / Italy Photo Press

At one point during the match, cameras showed Hasanovic and Mark Sinner sharing a hug while Jannik was playing. This was a cool display of the relationship that the two have with each other, as both clearly have a lot of love for Jannik.

The @lailahasanovicupdates Instagram page posted a video of this embrace with the caption, "laila today during the second part of jannik’s match + hug with jannik’s brother ☀️ (16/05/2026)".

One would imagine that these two will be seated next to each other when Jannik faces Casper Ruud on Sunday.

Laila Hasanovic's Relationship History

While tennis fans certainly know Hasanovic as Sinner's girlfriend, those who follow other sports might know that Sinner is not Hasanovic's first high-profile athlete boyfriend.

She dated Formula 1 racing driver Mick Schumacher for about three years. The couple broke up in the spring of 2025, and Hasanovic began dating Sinner shortly after. She also dated Danish international footballer Jonas Wind in the past, as well.

Mick Schumacher and Laila Hasanovic | IMAGO / Eibner

Regardless, it's clear that she and Sinner have a very good thing going together.