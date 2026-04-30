Jannik Sinner's Girlfriend Laila Hasanovic Shares White Swimsuit Pic Amid Madrid Open

Jannik Sinner is the world's No. 1-ranked tennis player right now. And this honor is well-deserved, given that Sinner has won the past three tournaments he has competed in, with the most recent being the Monte Carlo Masters, where he defeated Carlos Alcaraz (who had been ranked No. 1) in the championship.

Sinner is looking to keep this impressive streak alive at the Madrid Open. He cruised past Spain's Rafael Jodar in the quarterfinal in two sets on April 29 and will now be taking on France's Arthur Fils on May 1.

Jannik Sinner of Italy | Mike Frey-Imagn Images

While Sinner is entertaining enough on the court, many tennis fans also get a lot of enjoyment from seeing whether his girlfriend, Danish model and content creator Laila Hasanovic, is spectating him from the stands.

Sinner and Hasanovic have been going strong for about a year at this point. She was constantly attending his tournaments at the end of 2025, but her own busy schedule has made it so she hasn't been present for most of his wins this year (although she was there to see Sinner defeat Alcaraz at the Monte Carlo Masters).

Laila Hasanovic | IMAGO / ABACAPRESS

Laila Hasanovic Shares White Swimsuit Photo During Jannik Sinner's Madrid Open Run

Hasanovic hasn't been seen at the Madrid Open. And she hinted at the reason for this absence on April 28, as several posts to her Instagram story showed that she was doing some sort of modeling shoot in Västervik, Sweden.

Fast forward to April 30, and Hasanovic posted several photos from this shoot to her Instagram. The first one showed her wearing a white one-piece swimsuit with a camera in hand, as if she were taking a photo.

The entire aesthetic of the shoot seems to be white outfits, cameras, and water, as there are several videos and photos of what appears to be the lake or river where the shots were done. The post is captioned, "somewhere in the middle of nowhere".

Perhaps with this shoot now in the rearview mirror, Hasanovic will be able to go to Madrid and watch Sinner compete in the semifinal and then the final two days later, assuming he can make it past Arthur Fils.

Or perhaps Hasanovic would prefer to wait for the French Open (aka Roland Garros), which takes place next month. Given that Alcaraz is injured, it would seem that Sinner is in a great spot to win the French Open for the first time in his career.