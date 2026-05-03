Jayson Tatum's Girlfriend Ella Mai Sports Chic Outfit Before Celtics-76ers Game 7

The Boston Celtics are fighting for their postseason lives against the Philadelphia 76ers on May 2. The winner of this Game 7 showdown will advance, while the loser will head home.

The problem for Boston is that they're without arguably their best player, as Jayson Tatum wasn't able to suit up. Tatum is dealing with stiffness in his left knee and, therefore, isn't able to help his team make it past the 76ers on Saturday night.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

While there's no clear indication of when their relationship officially began (because both prefer to keep their private lives off social media), Tatum has been seemingly dating musician and songwriter Ella Mai since 2019, as that's when the two began getting linked.

What's for sure is that Mai and Tatum had a son named Dylan together in 2024. However, having a child hasn't slowed Mai down, as she's still touring the world playing music.

Ella Mai Shows Up in Style for Billboard Women in Music Event

It doesn't appear that Ella is at the Celtics' game against the 76ers, or at least she isn't posting about being there on social media.

What's for sure is that Mai was present at the Billboard Women in Music event in Los Angeles, California, earlier this week. The @billboard Instagram posted a video of Mai speaking about how she changes up her shows depending on which location she's playing at.

In the video, Mai can be seen wearing what appears to be a corset that's either purple or black.

That wasn't the only time Mai was on camera during the event. She also presented the Women of the Year Award to EJAE, AUDREY NUNA and REI AMI of HUNTR/X. A YouTube video of her presenting the award wearing the same outfit was posted on YouTube.

Even if she isn't in the building on Saturday night, one would imagine that Mai is tuning in to watch the Celtics facing off against Philadelphia, even if her boyfriend isn't competing.

If Boston does advance, it seems likely that Tatum will be back on the court, so long as the stiffness doesn't turn into something worse. But the Celtics might decide to ease him back to action cautiously, given that he suffered a torn Achilles during the postseason last year. But he's past that injury now and was playing like his former self before having to miss Saturday night's pivotal game.