Jayson Tatum’s Girlfriend Ella Mai Shares Rare Post Amid Missing Celtics Playoffs

The No. 2-seeded Boston Celtics are trying to eliminate the No. 6-seeded Philadelphia 76ers on their home court April 30, trying to end this first-round NBA Playoffs series before it reaches a winner-take-all Game 7.

It's very impressive that Boston managed to secure the Eastern Conference's second seed after the regular season, given that most of their campaign was played without superstar forward Jayson Tatum. The former Duke Blue Devils standout tore his Achilles during last season's NBA Playoffs and didn't return until March 6 of this year.

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) drives the ball against Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Given how significant of an injury a torn Achilles is, there were some concerns that Tatum would never be able to return to athlete that he was before the injury. But it didn't take Tatum long to hut down any skeptics, as he has played great upon returning to the court.

And with the No. 1-seeded Detroit Pistons on the brink of elimination, the Celtics will likely be the frontrunners to advance out of the East to the NBA Finals if they can make it past the 76ers.

Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) and forward Jayson Tatum (0) | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

Ella Mai's Social Media Post Shows Why She Isn't at Jayson Tatum's Boston Celtics Games

While Tatum's son, Deuce, is a mainstay at his dad's games, Tatum's girlfriend, singer-songwriter Ella Mai, hasn't been spotted at any postseason games this year.

Tatum and Mai have been linked since 2019, when she was spotted sitting courtside at a Celtics game. They had a child together (a son named Dylan, as Deuce is Tatum's son from a previous relationship) in 2024, but prefer not to post about each other on their respective social media channels.

However, just because Mai isn't at Celtics games right now doesn't mean there's anything going on with her and Tatum's relationship.

Instead, Mai is currently touring. And a recent post showed that she's halfway around the world after having recently completed a show in South Africa.

The post showed Mai on a safari trip before doing her performance. The post was captioned, "can you tell how happy i am to be back on stage? two incredible sold out nights in SOUTH AFRICA! thank you for your amazing energy, i will never forget this trip! eternally grateful for how far music has taken me around the world 💛".

Mai only posts on social media about once a month, so this was relatively rare to see from her.

Mai's website shows that her next tour date isn't until May 9, which means she might be able to attend one of Tatum's next games if the Celtics don't win on Thursday.