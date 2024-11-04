Ella Mai, NBA star Jayson Tatum have stealth matching tattoos
Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum has ink all over his body, so a new small tattoo behind his ear may not seem like much. It has a lot of meaning, however, involving his significant other.
The All-Star forward and longtime girlfriend Ella Mai and mother to his son Jayson "Deuce" Christopher Tatum Jr., celebrated her 30th birthday together with some new ink.
Tatum already has a shocking tattoo of himself after winning Boston’s 18th title over the summer, as well as a Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo he was roasted for.
The 26-year-old and his girl went with something more subtle and stealth behind the ear.
What’s “3” for because it’s not for Tatum’s jersey number 0. Maybe it’s because he’s shooting threes better this season? No, it’s for November 3, for Mai’s 30th. The English artist said on Instagram, “AVAILABLE NOW EVERYWHERE! my 30th birthday gift to you all. 3 songs. november 3rd. one of my favourite numbers. i've missed you all, three times over.”
So, that explains it. He should still point to it when he’s draining threes.
Mai is known for her song, “Boo’d Up”, which won a Grammy for best R&B song.
The couple met after Tatum flew to her concert in Baltimore after a game, and then Mai was spotted courtside to watch him at a New York Knicks game. Together they have “Deuce”, who is now 6 years old.
Tattoos are forever. And so are diamonds. Is that the next step for the power couple?
