Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Sims Seen In Striking White Masters Outfit

Nobody can deny that Brooks Koepka is one of the biggest stars in golf, and he once appeared to be on a fast track to becoming one of the greatest of his generation.

While there's still time for that to happen, Koepka hasn't won a major since 2023, and he's still looking for the green jacket that comes from winning The Masters. While the 35-year-old didn't get off to a very strong start during the first round of The Masters, producing an even par, he performed much better in the second round on April 10.

His -3 in the second round put him in position to contend throughout the weekend, especially if he can continue with this solid start on Saturday.

Brooks Koepka surveys the ninth green | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Regardless of whether Koepka gets that green jacket this weekend, he'll still have the support of his wife, Jena Sims Koepka. In fact, The Masters holds a special appeal for this couple, as they initially met at this iconic event at Augusta National Golf Club in 2015.

Fast forward 11 years, and Jena Sims is still supporting Brooks during the biggest tournament on the golf calendar.

Brooks Koepka carries his son, Crew | Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network

Jena Sims has also done a great job of raising her own profile since she has been with Koepka. She does this through her own social media channels, primarily as a fashion influencer.

She has also been among the best of all the golf WAGs in displaying all the outfits she has been wearing at The Masters this year.

Jena Sims Koepka Wears Elegant White Outfit to The Masters on Saturday

Jena didn't waste any time showing off the outfit she would be wearing on Saturday, as she posted several photos of her fit before heading to Augusta National that morning.

The photos are on her Instagram story. She can be seen wearing a light white jacket with some embroidered flowers on one side. She's also wearing a skirt that's in a sort of cream color. The first post is captioned, "Vintage Dolce today 💚".

Jena Sims also has a green purse, which matches The Masters aesthetic that many spectators opt for, and also displayed matching white and green Nike sneakers to put the entire outfit together.

It will be interesting to see whether Koepka can put himself in a position to truly compete for a green jacket on Sunday with his performance today. Regardless of how well it does, it might not be enough to catch up to Rory McIlroy.