NFL WAG Claire Kittle flexes ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin fit in Wrestlemania selfie
Claire Kittle wore her Sunday best fit, but this time it wasn’t to watch the San Francisco 49ers and her husband George Kittle, but Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Claire is known for her must-see fashion choices at games where she even rocked some elite knee-high gold boots like she was Hulk Hogan herself.
It’s been quite the offseason for the 30-year-old Claire and her 31-year-old All-Pro man. They were seen having a yacht party in Mexico with 49ers teammates with Claire crushing her zebra-print shirt, and then off to the snow where she slayed another animal-print look while George wore a full polar bear hoodie, and then both were decked out in Nashville Predators gear for a game in Tennessee with Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna.
Claire and George are big wrestling fans. For Saturday’s Wrestlemania event at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, George was shown on camera downing a full beer for the crowd — although he’d later defend the slowness of said beer chug.
On Sunday, Claire first showed off at the Vegas pool in a jersey.
She then put on her “Stone Cold” Steve Austin jersey and some sweet boots.
And then strolled in all fired-up with George, who was also rocking a “Stone Cold” shirt (and had another beer).
It looks like they had an amazing time. She even got a video of “Legend” Steve Austin doing his signature double-beer chug show George how it’s done.
Now, that’s the way you have an Easter Sunday right there. Well done, Kittles.
