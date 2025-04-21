The Athlete Lifestyle logo

NFL WAG Claire Kittle flexes ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin fit in Wrestlemania selfie

The wife of San Francisco 49ers All-Pro tight end George Kittle has an amazing time at Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas.

Matt Ryan

George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre.
George Kittle and Claire Kittle on the red carpet before Super Bowl LIX NFL Honors at Saenger Theatre. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Claire Kittle wore her Sunday best fit, but this time it wasn’t to watch the San Francisco 49ers and her husband George Kittle, but Wrestlemania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Claire is known for her must-see fashion choices at games where she even rocked some elite knee-high gold boots like she was Hulk Hogan herself.

It’s been quite the offseason for the 30-year-old Claire and her 31-year-old All-Pro man. They were seen having a yacht party in Mexico with 49ers teammates with Claire crushing her zebra-print shirt, and then off to the snow where she slayed another animal-print look while George wore a full polar bear hoodie, and then both were decked out in Nashville Predators gear for a game in Tennessee with Brock Purdy and his wife Jenna.

Claire with her snow fit. / Claire Kittle/Instagram

Claire and George are big wrestling fans. For Saturday’s Wrestlemania event at the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, George was shown on camera downing a full beer for the crowd — although he’d later defend the slowness of said beer chug.

On Sunday, Claire first showed off at the Vegas pool in a jersey.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

She then put on her “Stone Cold” Steve Austin jersey and some sweet boots.

Claire Kittle/Instagram

And then strolled in all fired-up with George, who was also rocking a “Stone Cold” shirt (and had another beer).

Claire Kittle/Instagram

It looks like they had an amazing time. She even got a video of “Legend” Steve Austin doing his signature double-beer chug show George how it’s done.

Clarie Kittle/Instagram

Now, that’s the way you have an Easter Sunday right there. Well done, Kittles.

Published
Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

