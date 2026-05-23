Johnny Manziel's Ex-Wife Bre Tiesi Shares White Swimsuit Photo Before Boxing Fight

The sports world will forever know Johnny Manziel for what he did (and didn't do) on the football field.

Manziel produced one of the most iconic college football careers in history during his time playing for the Texas A&M Aggies. He became the first freshman to ever win the Heisman Trophy in 2012, and was the sport's most electric and intriguing player for two seasons.

Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Johnny Manziel (2) | John David Mercer-Imagn Images

Then the narrative changed once Manziel went pro. Despite concerns about his character and habits off the field, the Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 22 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.

And this turned out to be the wrong move. Manziel struggled immensely in Cleveland, only playing in 14 total games before getting waived by the Browns' franchise. He was partying and causing problems within the organization that entire time, and eventually never played in the NFL again.

However, that doesn't mean Manziel's athletic career is over.

Former Texas A&M and Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Manziel will be making his boxing debut on May 23. He's fighting against social media personality Bob Menery at Las Vegas' UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which will be promoted by world-famous streamer Adin Ross, as part of his Brand Risk Promotions.

Bre Tiesi Flaunts Vacation With Nick Cannon Before Johnny Manziel's Boxing Debut

Manziel has had several noteworthy past flings. Perhaps the biggest is Bre Tiesi, the model, real estate agent, and Selling Sunset TV star. These two began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2017, and then got married from 2018 to 2021.

Although they separated from each other in 2019, after Tiesi accused Manziel of being unfaithful.

Tiesi didn't take long to move on, as she had a child with celebrity Nick Cannon (a son named Legendary Love) about a year after her and Manziel were officially divorced.

Bre Tiesi | IMAGO / Newscom / AdMedia

Nick Cannon has multiple partners at the same time, one of which is still Tiesi.

And the two are clearly in a good spot, as Tiesi made an Instagram post showing them on vacation at the Four Seasons in Bora Bora together on May 22. The post's caption was, "Another year celebrating LIFE 🐚🫶🏽".

Tiesi was seen wearing a white swimsuit in several of the photos included.

There's no way of knowing whether Tiesi is planning to watch her ex-husband Johnny Manziel's boxing debut on Saturday. But it definitely doesn't seem like it's a top priority for her while she's on vacation with Nick Cannon.