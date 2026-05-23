Johnny Manziel's Ex-Wife Bre Tiesi Shares White Swimsuit Photo Before Boxing Fight
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The sports world will forever know Johnny Manziel for what he did (and didn't do) on the football field.
Manziel produced one of the most iconic college football careers in history during his time playing for the Texas A&M Aggies. He became the first freshman to ever win the Heisman Trophy in 2012, and was the sport's most electric and intriguing player for two seasons.
Then the narrative changed once Manziel went pro. Despite concerns about his character and habits off the field, the Cleveland Browns selected him with the No. 22 overall pick of the 2014 NFL Draft.
And this turned out to be the wrong move. Manziel struggled immensely in Cleveland, only playing in 14 total games before getting waived by the Browns' franchise. He was partying and causing problems within the organization that entire time, and eventually never played in the NFL again.
However, that doesn't mean Manziel's athletic career is over.
Manziel will be making his boxing debut on May 23. He's fighting against social media personality Bob Menery at Las Vegas' UFC Apex in Las Vegas, which will be promoted by world-famous streamer Adin Ross, as part of his Brand Risk Promotions.
Bre Tiesi Flaunts Vacation With Nick Cannon Before Johnny Manziel's Boxing Debut
Manziel has had several noteworthy past flings. Perhaps the biggest is Bre Tiesi, the model, real estate agent, and Selling Sunset TV star. These two began dating in 2016, got engaged in 2017, and then got married from 2018 to 2021.
Although they separated from each other in 2019, after Tiesi accused Manziel of being unfaithful.
Tiesi didn't take long to move on, as she had a child with celebrity Nick Cannon (a son named Legendary Love) about a year after her and Manziel were officially divorced.
Nick Cannon has multiple partners at the same time, one of which is still Tiesi.
And the two are clearly in a good spot, as Tiesi made an Instagram post showing them on vacation at the Four Seasons in Bora Bora together on May 22. The post's caption was, "Another year celebrating LIFE 🐚🫶🏽".
Tiesi was seen wearing a white swimsuit in several of the photos included.
There's no way of knowing whether Tiesi is planning to watch her ex-husband Johnny Manziel's boxing debut on Saturday. But it definitely doesn't seem like it's a top priority for her while she's on vacation with Nick Cannon.
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Grant Young covers the Athlete Lifestyle, Women’s Basketball, the New York Mets, the Baltimore Orioles, the Chicago Cubs, and boxing for Sports Illustrated’s ‘On SI’ sites. He holds an MFA degree in creative writing from the University of San Francisco (USF), where he also graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and played on USF’s Division I baseball team for five years.