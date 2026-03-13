Mike Evans’ Wife Ashli Sends Strong Message to Buccaneers After 49ers Move

For the first time since the 2013 campaign, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be without star receiver Mike Evans next season.

This is because the San Francisco 49ers signed Evans to a three-year contract that's worth $60.4 million, which was announced earlier this week. While this is a lot of money to pay a receiver that might be past his prime, Evans is still one of the top red zone targets in the league and is in a great position to bounce back from an injury-plagued 2025 campaign.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

It didn't take Evans and his family long to head across the country to the Bay Area in order to get this contract signed. This was made clear by several social media posts on March 12, one of which showed Evans, his wife Ashli, and all four of their children.

Evans and his big family all have big smiles, and a (presumably) signed contract is right in front of the star receiver. The post is captioned, "Signed. Sealed. Delivered ✍️".

Mike and Ashli Evans (formerly Dotson) met when they were both in college in Texas. They got married in 2016 and have three children together. The fourth child in their family belongs to Mike, from a previous relationship he had.

It would seem that the entire Evans clan is happy to embark upon this new chapter in their lives.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Ashli Evans Writes Heartfelt Thank You to Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Social Media Post

While the Evans might be ready for a new move, Ashli took the time to write a heartfelt message to her former franchise of 12 seasons with a social media post.

Her Instagram collage showed multiple photos of her and Evans together, their kids in Buccaneers jerseys, and other moments from Evans' Tampa Bay tenure. There are also multiple photos of them celebrating Super Bowl LV, which Tampa Bay won against the Kansas City Chiefs by a score of 31-9.

"grateful for all the memories this city gave to our family! I will forever cherish this chapter of life ❤️❤️ thank you Tampa," Ashli's post was captioned.

It will be interesting to see what the 49ers' offense might look like with Evans. He will definitely be a deep ball threat for quarterback Brock Purdy, and should get his fair share of touchdowns if he can keep healthy.

Perhaps adding Evans is what will bring San Francisco back to the top of a loaded NFC West division.