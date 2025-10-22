Texas A&M hero Johnny Manziel has troubling post bragging about wild month
Johnny Manziel lived like a rock star when he became a college football sensation for Texas A&M, eventually winning the Heisman Trophy in 2012, becoming the first freshman to ever do it.
Strike that.
The former Heisman Trophy winner turned Cleveland Browns first-round bust is apparently still living like a rock star in a troubling post the 32 year old shared on his Instagram timeline.
At the time of this posting, which Manziel could later edit to be more toned down, the Texas A&M Aggies Hall of Famer wrote, "Went back to Tuscaloosa for the first time since 2012, got backdoored for a 20 ball... Hopped on a jet to South Beach and tried my best to burn the city down... Caught a flight down to the Bahamas because it’s Iceman time and the baccarat tables were calling my name... Back to South beach for my dogs birthday... Been a month for the books and we still got 14 days left."
Manziel has been upfront about his over-the-top partying ways in the past, which was highlighted in Netflix's "Untold: Johnny Football," and he mentions it at times on his popular podcast, aptly titled, "Glory Daze."
The two-time First-team All-SEC selection has been roaming SEC sidelines lately, going to an Alabama Crimson Tide game as he notes in his post, but losing $20,000 on it is concerning.
Manziel was also at the Vanderbilt game this month in a Diego Pavia jersey, where the Commodores quarterback did the Heisman pose, presumably in Manziel's honor with him there, in an upset win over the LSU Tigers.
Doing his best to burn the city down is also an alarming statement, especially since admitting in a vulnerable moment as a contestant on Season Four of "Special Forces: World's Toughest Test," he again talked about being in a very dark place like in "Untold."
"Looking back, I felt like I wouldn't be able to live with the shame and the regret," Manziel said. "It got to a point where, you know, I didn't want to live and I did want to end my life. I gave up on myself and lately, it’s been something that’s eating me alive.”
We're rooting for Johnny Football. Hopefully he's just living like a responsible rock star, not the unchecked version.
