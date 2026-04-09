Jon Rahm’s Wife Kelley In Spotlight After Wholesome Masters Moment With Kids

Now that the Masters Par 3 Contest is in the rearview mirror, all focus shifts toward the actual Masters Tournament, which will begin on April 9.

But before the real excitement kicks off, there were still some wholesome moments from the Par 3 Contest on Wednesday, especially given that there were so many family members of active players walking around the iconic course.

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Jon Rahm with his son Kepa | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

One great example of this is with Jon Rahm, who had all three of his children present during the Par 3 Contest, all of whom were in their white caddy jumpsuits.

Rahm's oldest son, Kepa, was born in 2021 and has already taken an interest in golf. Rahm's second son, who is named Eneko and was born a year after his brother, seems to be following that same trajectory. And the third Rahm child, who is a daughter named Alaia (and was born in 2024) is still too young to take an active interest in her father's sport.

But that didn't keep Alaia from stealing the show on Wednesday, particularly because of a photo taken of her messing around with her mother, Kelley.

Jon Rahm’s wife, Kelley Cahill, carries their daughter, Alaia | Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Who is Jon Rahm's Wife Kelley Cahill?

Rahm and Cahill met at Arizona State, where they both went to college. They have been married since 2019, and currently live in Scottsdale, Arizona.

In a 2019 article from Golf Digest, Rahm was quoted as saying, "The happier I am in life, the better I’m going to play. But I’m much more interested in raising a family and being a good husband and father than I am in golf. Don’t get me wrong—I want to be the best golfer I can be. If I had a gun to my head and had to choose between having only one or the other, I wouldn’t pick golf. I hope people don’t take that as me thinking I’d quit, but I’d choose family every time."

This mindset has clearly worked for Rahm, as shown by how happy his family looked at Augusta National on Wednesday.

Jon Rahm walks the third hole with his wife, Kelley Cahill, and daughter, Alaia | Katie Goodale-Imagn Images

Of course, Rahm is seeking his second Masters victory, as he won the tournament back in 2023. This means that he has a lifetime invitation to compete and take part in The Masters Champions Dinner, which was hosted by Rory McIlroy this year.

When it was Rahm's turn to curate the menu for this legendary dinner in 2024, he focused on dishes from Northern Spain, which is where he was born.

But Rahm's focus won't be on food once The Masters begins.