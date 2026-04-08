Scottie Scheffler's Wife Meredith and 2 Sons Steal the Show at Masters Par 3 Contest

The true intrigue behind The Masters begins on April 9, as that's when the first round of the actual tournament takes place.

But one of the many reasons why The Masters is one of the most iconic events in all of sports is because the other activities and traditions that take place before the actual tournament begins. This starts on Tuesday, with the The Masters Champions Dinner.

This is the most exclusive dinner invitation in perhaps all of history, as it only includes those who have won The Masters and the chairman of Augusta National. Rory McIlroy was last year's Masters winner, which means it was his job to curate the menu for last night's dinner.

Rory McIlroy | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

McIlroy is one of 18 former Masters champions who are competing in the actual tournament. However, his biggest competition will likely be Scottie Scheffler, who is a two-time Masters winner (2022 and 2024). Since Scheffler was the most recent winner before McIlroy and the world's No. 1-ranked golfer (McIlroy is ranked No. 2), these two are the most likely winners.

Another one of the most iconic traditions at The Masters is the Par 3 Contest on the Wednesday before the event. This is where those competing walk a nine-hole, par-27 course with their families acting as caddies. And many times, these players will let members of their families take shots.

Scottie Scheffler has two sons with his wife, Meredith, although neither of them is old enough to properly wield a golf club.

Bennett is nearly two years old at this point. And their second son, named Remy, was born just a couple of weeks ago. Scheffler was quoted as saying to Golf Channel's Cara Banks, "We had another boy a couple of weeks ago, and, yeah, it's been really nice and fun. I'm really glad they were able to travel with me this week and you know, my wife is a trooper and brought the boys this week, and, yeah it's been fun."

But Meredith, Bennett, and Remy are still walking the course with Scottie on April 8, which has been shown through several photos of the family together.

Well, perhaps it can't be said that Remy is walking the course, as he's actually strapped to his mother's chest.

Scottie Scheffler walks with his wife Meredith, son Remy, and son Bennett | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

While he can't hold a regular gold club quite yet, Bennett was putting with a plastic one during the second hole of Wednesday's event.

Scottie Scheffler and his wife, Meredith, watch as their son, Bennett, | Katie Goodale / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Wholesome moments like these will be savored forever by those who compete in The Masters.