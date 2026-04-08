Tommy Fleetwood’s Much Older Wife Clare Celebrates Hole-in-One at Masters Par 3

Frankie Fleetwood, the son of Tommy Fleetwood, has stolen the show at several different Masters Par 3 Contests over the past couple of years.

This is because Frankie appears equally as passionate about golfing as his dad, and his goal every year is to hit the green with his shot on the 9th and final hole of the Masters Par 3 Contest. There was some belief that Frankie would find the green in 2026, but while he had the distance with both shots he took, he ultimately missed far right with both and landed in the water.

Tried his hardest 🥹



Next year Frankie, we believe ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ouuaZliPcb — ESPN (@espn) April 8, 2026

However, at least one of the Fleetwood family had success finding the green on Wednesday, one day before the actual Masters begins. This is because Tommy actually hit a hole-in-one on the fourth hole of the Masters Par 3 Contest.

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While multiple hole-in-ones are practically a given at every one of these contests, the fact that Tommy hit one with Frankie as his caddy made this one of the most memorable. And it provides even more motivation for Frankie to find the green on the ninth next year.

Quite the role model. Tommy Fleetwood makes a hole-in-one with his son Frankie on the bag. #themasters pic.twitter.com/YEsFGaujyV — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 8, 2026

Clare Fleetwood Turns Heads With Hole-in-One Celebration at Masters Par 3 Contest

Frankie Fleetwood isn't the only member of Tommy's family who has made headlines. His wife, Clare, has also done the same, largely because of the age gap between them.

Tommy Fleetwood is 35 years old, and his wife Clare is 58. This 23-year age gap between them is pretty rare and has made them one of the most fascinating couples to follow in golf.

Tommy Fleetwood | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Clare Fleetwood was also acting as Tommy's caddy during the Masters Par 3 Contest. And photos of her celebrating the hole-in-one have began circulating.

Tommy Fleetwood celebrates with his wife Clare and son Frankie | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

Age difference aside, Tommy and Clare have an interesting origin to their relationship. Clare was initially Tommy's agent after they met in 2015, but things quickly took a romantic turn between them.

They got married a short time later and had Frankie in September of 2017. Clare also has two boys from a previous relationship, who are now Tommy's stepsons.

It's unclear whether Tommy's two stepsons (who are named Oscar and Murray) were in person for the hole-in-one on Wednesday, but even if not, one would imagine that they were watching it live on TV somewhere.

Now the question becomes whether Tommy Fleetwood can capture his first Masters victory and his first major this weekend.