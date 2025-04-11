Josh Allen's fianceé Hailee Steinfeld spills the tea on his 'incredibly' romantic proposal
Josh Allen may have found one thing that he is better at than playing football — and that's his romantic side.
The Buffalo Bills superstar, 28, famously proposed to famed actress/singer Hailee Steinfeld back in November of 2024 while he was still in the middle of his NFL season. Now, Steinfeld has opened up about Allen popping the question to her — and how charming he came off.
Steinfeld, 28, appeared on Live With Kelly and Mark on Friday, April 11, to promote her new feature film Sinners, where she co-stars alongside Michael B. Jordan. Host Kelly Ripa asked about Allen's proposal, which took place in front of a rose flowered arch as revealed in the couple's Instagram announcement on November 17.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld gracefully handles Josh Allen Bills rant by Kelly Clarkson
“Was it a very romantic proposal, the whole thing?” asked Ripa per PEOPLE. Steinfeld didn't take long to think about the question. “Oh my God, incredible," she responded. The Oscar nominee went on to explain that she was "beyond" surprised at Allen's efforts.
The future husband and wife have been inseparable since they started dating in the spring of 2023. Steinfeld even showed up to several NFL games rocking Bills gear and rooting her soon-to-be hubby on.
Unfortunately, her cheering efforts were not enough to help Allen or the Bills get by Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the playoffs. The Bills fell to their rivals 32-29 in the AFC Championship game, the second straight year Mahomes and company have bested them.
RELATED: Hailee Steinfeld slays sheer black lingerie in steamy new photos