Hailee Steinfeld gracefully handles Josh Allen Bills rant by Kelly Clarkson
While Hailee Steinfeld is busy on a premiere tour promoting her new movie Sinners, the actress stopped by “The Kelly Clarkson Show” in New York City and met a really fired up Josh Allen and Buffalo Bills fan: Kelly Clarkson herself.
Steinfeld has been all over the place from magazine shoots with stunning looks like this black lingerie fit, to a new curly hair look for a Nexxus commercial, to a blood-red dress while in Mexico City with the movie cast, to lugging her suitcases through the airport with Allen like the rest of us.
From there, she hit NYC up and stepped out looking as stunning as ever.
While there, she hit up a few shows like “Today: Jenna and Friends” and aforementioned “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” While on, Clarkson rocked a Bills jacket and dissed the New York Giants and New York Jets by saying, “There’s three (teams) here, but really there’s only one and that’s the Bills.” She’d go on to tell Steinfeld how thankful she was that Allen was her fantasy quarterback during his MVP season and she had a message for him: “Josh was actually my quarterback for my fantasy team. He killed it for me, so tell him ‘Thank you badass motha f*****!’” Steinfeld laughed it off and just said, “I’ll tell him that.” It’s a great exchange, so scroll through to watch it.
Steinfeld and Allen having been dating since 2023 and are getting closer to the wedding date that Allen’s teammate leaked on live TV.
In the meantime, Sinners is set to hit theaters on April 18. Even with all that going on from Steinfeld, it’s impossible to escape her football ties even in the offseason for the “Queen of Buffalo.”