Hailee Steinfeld slays sheer black lingerie in steamy new photos
Hailee Steinfeld has been on fire lately. She’s not only been seen in public with Josh Allen, but her face seems to be appearing everywhere these days.
The 28-year-old actress and fiancée of Buffalo Bills quarterback impressed with her Super Bowl ad in a one-shoulder top, and then stunned with her steamy trailer for her upcoming movie Sinners with Michael B. Jordan.
The quarterback and the A-list star then had their coming out part at the NFL Honors awards event in New Orleans, Louisiana, where Steinfeld flaunted her new engagement ring, and shared an epic kiss with Allen when he won the NFL’s MVP award.
She then announced her newest business venture, “Angel Margarita,” where she slayed an ab-bearing denim fit, and crushed a miniskirt and matching top for the launch party where Allen had to break into a locked vending machine to save the day.
From there, she’s done a series of covers and photos like for Who What Wear where she went topless with a dramatic long hairdo. Now the beauty from California posed for Esquire Mexico where she sizzled in a black lingerie fit.
This is further proof Allen may be MVP on the football field, but Steinfeld is slaying life at an MVP level as well.
