Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena makes bold fashion statement with PGA Tour star’s return
Brooks Koepka has been the talk of the golf community after an X post he made on January 12.
"I want to thank my family and my team for their continued support throughout every step of my professional career. When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the @PGATour, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR," Koepka's post wrote.
"Being closer to home and spending more time with my family makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me," Koepka's post continued.
"I believe in where the PGA TOUR is headed with new leadership, new investors, and an equity program that gives players a meaningful ownership stake. I also understand there are financial penalties associated with this decision, and I accept those."
"Finally, I want to thank the fans. Your support means more to me today than ever before, and I look forward to seeing you soon at the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open," the post concluded.
It also showed a photo of a young Koepka playing golf in what looks to be a backyard.
Jena Sims Koepka sets social media on fire with bold new outfit
This decision from Koepka surely took a ton of thought. And his wife, Jena Sims, presumably weighed in, and being closer to her and the rest of his family must have factored in.
Jena Sims (who has been a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model) is now making her own waves, as she posted a video showing off a "date night fit check" in a January 13 Instagram story.
The outfit appears to be a blue plaid romper with boots that go past her knee.
The Koepka clan could be in for a big 2026, both on and off the golf course.
