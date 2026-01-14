Brooks Koepka’s wife Jena makes bold fashion statement with PGA Tour star’s return

Brooks Koepka has been the talk of the golf community after an X post he made on January 12.

"I want to thank my family and my team for their continued support throughout every step of my professional career. When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the @PGATour, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR," Koepka's post wrote.

Aug 22, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Brooks Koepka of Smash GC plays his shot from the third tee during the quarterfinals of the LIV Golf Michigan Team Championship at The Cardinal at Saint John's Resort. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images | Aaron Doster-Imagn Images

RELATED: Brooks Koepka's wife Jena shares heartbreaking pregnancy loss with inspiring note

"Being closer to home and spending more time with my family makes this opportunity especially meaningful to me," Koepka's post continued.

"I believe in where the PGA TOUR is headed with new leadership, new investors, and an equity program that gives players a meaningful ownership stake. I also understand there are financial penalties associated with this decision, and I accept those."

Brooks Koepka, Jena Sims attend the premiere of Nutcrackers during the 2024 Toronto International Film Festival. | IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

RELATED: Tiger Woods having swanky 50th birthday party where ex-mistress just got married

"Finally, I want to thank the fans. Your support means more to me today than ever before, and I look forward to seeing you soon at the Farmers Insurance Open and WM Phoenix Open," the post concluded.

It also showed a photo of a young Koepka playing golf in what looks to be a backyard.

I want to thank my family and my team for their continued support throughout every step of my professional career. When I was a child, I always dreamed about competing on the @PGATOUR, and I am just as excited today to announce that I am returning to the PGA TOUR. Being closer to… pic.twitter.com/SEIehuZN7O — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 12, 2026

Jena Sims Koepka sets social media on fire with bold new outfit

This decision from Koepka surely took a ton of thought. And his wife, Jena Sims, presumably weighed in, and being closer to her and the rest of his family must have factored in.

RELATED: Tiger made fun of for awkward Vanessa Trump dating Instagram official post

Jena Sims (who has been a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model) is now making her own waves, as she posted a video showing off a "date night fit check" in a January 13 Instagram story.

The outfit appears to be a blue plaid romper with boots that go past her knee.

Jena Sims Koepka's January 12 Instagram story post. | Instagram/@jenamsims

The Koepka clan could be in for a big 2026, both on and off the golf course.

Jun 13, 2025; Oakmont, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooks Koepka plays his shot from the third tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free dish of rich and fabulous players with The Athlete Lifestyle on SI —

Lane who?: Lane Kiffin’s wife Layla turns heads with thigh-high boots amid LSU drama

Bey Jr.: Beyoncé’s daughter Blue Ivy’s bold look causes stir at Lakers game with Jay-Z

Oh no: Sherrone Moore’s wife Kelli in spotlight after his Michigan firing for alleged affair

WWAG: Cooper DeJean, 22, WWE’s Nikki Bella, 42, cause dating rumors stir hanging out

Eerie: Aaron Rodgers’ wife Brittani mystery deepens missing Steelers WAGs Xmas party