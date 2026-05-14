Brooks Koepka's Wife Jena Sims Flaunts Green 'Barbie' Outfit During PGA Championship

The PGA Championship begins on May 14, which means that the golf community is preparing to watch the golf's biggest stars compete once again for one of the world's most prestigious majors.

It's never easy to predict who is going to win each major tournament, given that there are so many factors to consider. However, one solid predictor for success in a major tournament is how golfers have fared in that tournament in the past. And when it comes to the PGA Championship, few can match Brooks Koepka's accolades.

Brooks Koepka reacts | James Lang-Imagn Images

While the 36-year-old Koepka has never won The Masters in his iconic career, he's a three-time PGA Tournament champion, having won the event in 2018, 2019, and 2023.

There's no doubt that this is Koepka's strongest major tournament, and perhaps his strongest tournament of all, given that a third of his PGA Tour tournament victories have stemmed from the event.

Brooks Koepka plays a shot | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Regardless of how Koepka fares in the tournament, he'll have the unconditional support of his wife, Jena Sims Koepka.

These two met at The Masters back in 2015 and have been going strong ever since. They got engaged in March of 2021 and got married on June 4, 2022. Brooks and Jena also have a son named Crew Sims Koepka, who was born on July 27, 2023.

Brooks Koepka carries his son, Crew | Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Network

Jena Sims Koepka Rocks Green Floral Outfit in Post Amid Husband Brooks' PGA Championship Run

Jena Sims Koepka deserves a lot of credit for building and maintaining her own brand, even after getting married and becoming a mother. This is shown by how active she is on social media.

And another example of this came during Brooks' first round of the 2026 PGA Championship. Jena Sims made an Instagram post where she's strutting in a green outfit and showing off her appearance in the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The post was captioned, "Come on Barbie, let’s go party. @si_swimsuit 🩷," and the in-text caption wrote, "When it's a major week for both of us".

It's impossible to say whether this video was done in advance. Although it seems like likely that Jena Sims did it recently, as her Instagram story posts suggest that she's still in New York City, where the video was taken.

Maybe she'll head out to Philadelphia to Aronimink Golf Club (where Brooks is currently competing in the 2026 PGA Championship) at some point over the next few days, especially if Brooks is in a position to win.