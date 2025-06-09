The Athlete Lifestyle logo

Kai Cenat even makes 6-foot-0 Chris Paul look tall in epic NBA Finals Game 2 photo

The viral content creator links up with the San Antonio Spurs star and Oklahoma City Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander after the game.

San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers.
San Antonio Spurs point guard Chris Paul (3) looks on during the first half against the Portland Trail Blazers. / Soobum Im-Imagn Images

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had himself a big night in the Oklahoma City Thunder win over the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. After the game, he linked up with viral content creator Kai Cenat and San Antionio Spurs star Chris Paul for an epic photo.

The Thunder evened the series with Pacers 1-1 with a 123-107 victory where Gilgeous-Alexander had 34 points. After 38 in Game 1 as well, he’s scored the most points ever by anyone in NBA history in their first two Finals games.

The league’s Most Valuable Player was all good vibes after Game 2 after blowing Game 1 while up late. He showed fans love, including Kai Cenat — the super popular influencer who has 17.9 million Twitch followers, 14.1 million TikTok, and 11 million on Instagram. Cenat was in the building with girlfriend Gabrielle Alayah sitting courtside.

After the win, Gilgeous-Alexander gave him an awesome signed jersey and posed for pictures.

There is definitely a giant height difference between the two as Gilgeous-Alexander stands 6-foot-6 and Cenat is 5-foot-3.

Cenat would also pose with SGA and the 6-foot-0 Paul, even making him look tall (there were lots of jokes on social media about it).

Chris Paul usually doesn’t feel tall, especially when he’s next to his 7-foot-3 teammate Victor Wembanyama.

Hey, that’s how actor and comedian Kevin Hart feels when he’s around tall athletes. At least Cenat got fully in the picture, unlike Hart with Shaq.

Kevin Hart and Shaquille O'Neal
Kevin Hart next to Shaquille O'Neal / Kevin Hart/Instagram

Matt Ryan
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

