Victor Wembanyama dwarfs 'tiny' Chris Paul in first Spurs photos together
San Antonio Spurs sensation Victor Wembanyama is described as an “alien” for his unearthly size and agility at 7-foot-4. The NBA Rookie of the Year makes almost anybody look small.
This photo during the Olympics when Team USA star Stephen Curry shot over the French giant’s outstretched arms is still crazy.
Now the 20-year-old basketball star center with a size 20.5 shoe is teaming up with NBA legend Chris Paul, who is in his 20th season. Paul arrived from the Golden State Warriors and is known for his passing ability, which works perfectly with Wembanyama rolling to the rim.
The two met up for Spurs Media Day and the stark height difference is stunning. Paul stands at 6-foot-0 and is looking up to Wembanyama like a kid looks up to their average size dad.
Here’s other angles of the two:
That’s shocking. It’s not quite as bad as this moment in the Olympics with 5-for-4 Yuki Togashi of Japan, but by NBA player size standards at an average over 6-foot-6 it is shocking.
While Paul is no Togashi or Muggsy Bogues, who was the smallest NBA player in history at 5-foot-3, he still looks like your average guy when in Wembanyama’s zip code.
Wembanyama finished his rookie campaign averaging 21.6 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and a league-leading 3.6 blocks per game. Paul meanwhile aveaged 9.2 and 6.8 assists off the bench for the Warriors.
It will be fun when the Spurs season tips off on October 24 to see the two team up for real where Wembanyama will certainly “look up” to the veteran Paul on the court.
