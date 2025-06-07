6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers after Sparks-Wings game
Both Cameron Brink and Paige Bueckers were sidelined for the WNBA Commissoner’s Cup matchup of the Dallas Wings at the Los Angeles Sparks, but they still managed to create a viral moment together.
The second-year Sparks player Brink, 23, has been sidelined since last June with an ACL injury, while the WNB’s No. 1 overall pick Bueckers, 22, has been in concussion protocol since the end of May.
While sidelined, Brink has still brought her best fashion game to arenas like her all-white tennis skirt fit, and some leather shorts while meeting Kevin Durant after a game, and this leopard-print stunner.
Bueckers has kept her pregame tunnel routine a little less glam like this sweet Nike F.R.O.G. fit, and this business casual look, or her “Pretty in Pink” standout choice.
Both Bueckers and Brink are a big part of the future of this league, and the 6-foot-4 Brink — sporting her “natural” hair color now instead of blonde — had a moment with the 6-foot-0 Bueckers where you can see the huge size difference between the two.
Size difference apart, they both always stand out.
Bueckers did also link up with 5-foot-8 Kelsey Plum where she looked tall this time.
Hopefúly all three are in uniform playing each other the next time the Wings and Sparks meet on August 15.
