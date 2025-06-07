The Athlete Lifestyle logo

6-foot-4 Cameron Brink towers over WNBA star Paige Bueckers after Sparks-Wings game

The two stars couldn’t meet on the court as players as Dallas traveled to face Los Angeles in the Commissioner’s Cup, but still linked up in a viral moment.

Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink walks on the court before the game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center.
Los Angeles Sparks forward Cameron Brink walks on the court before the game against the Dallas Wings at College Park Center. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Both Cameron Brink and Paige Bueckers were sidelined for the WNBA Commissoner’s Cup matchup of the Dallas Wings at the Los Angeles Sparks, but they still managed to create a viral moment together.

The second-year Sparks player Brink, 23, has been sidelined since last June with an ACL injury, while the WNB’s No. 1 overall pick Bueckers, 22, has been in concussion protocol since the end of May.

While sidelined, Brink has still brought her best fashion game to arenas like her all-white tennis skirt fit, and some leather shorts while meeting Kevin Durant after a game, and this leopard-print stunner.

Cameron Brin
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bueckers has kept her pregame tunnel routine a little less glam like this sweet Nike F.R.O.G. fit, and this business casual look, or her “Pretty in Pink” standout choice.

Paige Bueckers
Paige is known for her unique style. / IMAGO / Cover-Images

Both Bueckers and Brink are a big part of the future of this league, and the 6-foot-4 Brink — sporting her “natural” hair color now instead of blonde — had a moment with the 6-foot-0 Bueckers where you can see the huge size difference between the two.

Size difference apart, they both always stand out.

Bueckers did also link up with 5-foot-8 Kelsey Plum where she looked tall this time.

Hopefúly all three are in uniform playing each other the next time the Wings and Sparks meet on August 15.

Published
MATT RYAN

Matt Ryan is a dedicated sports journalist with over 20 years of experience in digital and linear media. After receiving a Masters in Journalism from USC, he’s worked for Fox Sports, NBC Sports, Yahoo Sports, USA Today Sports Media Group, and Bally Sports, while holding various leadership roles along the way.

