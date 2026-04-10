Kai Trump Sparks Viral Buzz With Pink Outfit At The Masters

One of the many reasons why The Masters is such an iconic event is that Augusta National Golf Club (where The Masters is hosted every year) is steeped in history and tradition.

In fact, many of these traditions resurface and spark discussion every year, often outweighing the actual tournament outcome in terms of discourse. Whether it's the extraordinarily cheap food options (including the now notorious pimento cheese sandwich), the green jacket each Masters winner receives, or the annual Masters Champions Dinner and Par 3 Contest events, there's so much that never changes about Augusta.

Rory McIlroy speaks after receiving the green jacket | Michael Madrid-Imagn Images

There are also many rules that patrons must adhere to. Among these are no sprinting, no yelling, but most of all, no phones or anything else that can record video.

There seems to be a no-tolerance policy for this rule, and the risk of snapping a photo would not be worth potentially getting banned from Augusta National for life for most people. However, at least one person believed that the President of the United States' granddaughter was willing to break this rule and post about it publicly.

Kai Trump | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Kai Trump's Masters Selfie Sparks Buzz Online

Kai Trump, who is the granddaughter of Donald Trump, is a huge golf fan. And she has a talent for the sport, as she has committed to attend the University of Miami this fall.

On April 9, Kai Trump posted several selfies from Augusta National Golf Course with the caption, "What a special place 💚". One of them included her wearing a pink outfit that had The Masters logo on it.

Just about everything Trump posts sparks buzz. But several of these photos went viral because of a misunderstanding.

X user @DougWahl1 made a post that read, "SHE TOOK HER PHONE ON THE COURSE!



"Kai Trump is coming under criticism, and possibly facing a life-time ban from Augusta National after posting several pictures. Phones are prohibited at the Masters! Those who break the rule are restricted from ever coming back."

SHE TOOK HER PHONE ON THE COURSE!



Kai Trump is coming under criticism, and possibly facing a life-time ban from Augusta National after posting several pictures. Phones are prohibited at the Masters! Those who break the rule are restricted from ever coming back.



Your Thoughts? pic.twitter.com/nkFn8GzCDf — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) April 10, 2026

This post went viral, amassing over 700,000 views in a day.

However, it was either an attempt to rage-bait people or a foolish mistake. This is because the photos were clearly taken on Tuesday, April 7, which is a practice round day. Fans are allowed to have their phones and take pictures on this day, which means that Trump wasn't breaking any rules.

Kai Trump knows better than do mess with rules like those.